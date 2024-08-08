KONKA Announces Strategic Partnership with FLiCo to Re-Enter Sri Lankan Market

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KONKA Group Co., Ltd. ("KONKA"; 000016.SZ), a leading technology company, has proudly announced its return to the Sri Lankan market through a strategic partnership with FLiCo, a subsidiary of Future Life Holdings. This collaboration will provide Sri Lankan consumers with access to a wide range of KONKA's high-quality products, including televisions, refrigerators, deep freezers, and washing machines.

Executives from KONKA celebrate the launch of the partnership with FLiCo executives

A grand event and press conference were held on July 25th at the Galle Face Hotel to officially introduce FLiCo as KONKA's exclusive distribution agent in Sri Lanka. This significant milestone marks a new chapter in KONKA's global expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to delivering superior consumer electronics to the Sri Lankan market.

"We are excited to re-enter the Sri Lankan market with our esteemed partner, FLiCo," said Fiona You, Senior Manager of International Business Division at KONKA. "This partnership reflects our dedication to providing innovative and high-quality products to consumers worldwide. We look forward to offering Sri Lankan customers the best of KONKA's technology and value."

Future Life Holdings, the parent company of FLiCo, has experienced remarkable growth since its inception eight years ago. Initially established as a microfinance company, it has diversified into multiple sectors, including hospitality, retail, agro-industrial services, IT, advertising and media, travel and tourism, consumer electronics, and more.

The launch of FLiCo marks a significant expansion in the consumer electronics and appliance landscape in Sri Lanka, heralding the start of a widespread network of showrooms across the nation. Notably, Sri Lankan cricketing sensation Maheesh Theekshana has joined FLiCo as its brand ambassador. Additionally, FLiCo has co-sponsored the Galle Marvels, the runners-up in the Lanka Premier League, further demonstrating its commitment to excellence and community engagement.

The inauguration of the first two KONKA-branded showrooms in Maharagama and Pelawatte was attended by distinguished guests, including Fiona You, Senior Manager of International Business Division at KONKA, Reed Lu, Regional Sales Director of White Goods Division at KONKA, and directors of Future Life Holdings, Danushka Udugama, Sanjaya Jayaweera, and Kasun Perera.

With the establishment of the FLiCo network, Sri Lankan consumers can now conveniently access KONKA's innovative and technologically advanced products, known for their excellent value for money and high-quality performance.

For more information on KONKA and its product range, please visit www.konkaglobal.com or www.flico.lk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2477190/Executives_KONKA_celebrate_launch_partnership_FLiCo_executives.jpg