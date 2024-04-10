Konecta Appoints Nourdine Bihmane as New Group CEO

MADRID, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Konecta, a global leader in customer experience and digital services, announces the appointment of Nourdine Bihmane as its new group Chief Executive Officer, effective April 15th. With a global staff of over 130,000 across 26 countries and revenues exceeding €2bn, the Group serves many of the world's most renowned brands and holds a market leading position in its segment.

After an impressive journey of organic and inorganic growth, Konecta is poised to enter in the next phase of its global development, placing innovation at the heart of its business. Outgoing CEO Jesús Vidal Barrio, who has served the company with distinction since its inception, will facilitate a seamless transition alongside Nourdine Bihmane. Jesús will remain a significant individual shareholder and will continue supporting the company as a Board Member.

Konecta's Board of Directors conducted a meticulous search to identify a leader who could navigate the exciting opportunities ahead. Nourdine Bihmane's appointment marks the culmination of this process. His proven ability in digital services aligns perfectly with Konecta's strategic vision, ensuring continued growth and innovation as we capitalize on the successful Comdata integration.

Jesús Vidal Barrio comments: "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the Group's dedicated employees who have propelled Konecta to its leadership position in customer experiences. I have unwavering confidence in Nourdine Bihmane's expertise to write the next compelling chapter in Konecta's history."

Jose Maria Pacheco, founder and Chairman of Konecta, adds: "Jesús Vidal and I have been meticulously crafting a transition plan for quite some time, ensuring Konecta is primed for its next growth cycle. Nourdine's proven track record in digital services and global transformations positions the company perfectly to enter this exciting new phase, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to keeping our valued customers at the center of everything we do."

Nourdine Bihmane, new Group CEO of Konecta, declares: "Konecta's dedication to its people and customers deeply resonates with me. I'm excited to leverage my experience alongside this talented team to unlock new growth opportunities and deliver exceptional value through innovative technologies."

Nourdine Bihmane's biography: Nourdine Bihmane, 47 years old, has 25+ years of experience serving multinationals in the Technology & IT services, leading teams in Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East, and Asia.

Nourdine has spent more than 20 years in ATOS holding progressive roles in the company across the world until reaching the role of Global CEO in June 2022. He led the transformation and separation of Atos into 2 independent companies. In parallel, Nourdine was CEO of Tech Foundations, the business line of ATOS comprising operational & critical systems for clients (IT infrastructures services, Digital Workplace, Professional Services), with 52k+ employees worldwide.

Nourdine is graduated from Paris VI – UPMC in France and holds degrees from Princeton University and INSEAD.

About Konecta

Konecta is a leading innovative global service provider in customer management business process outsourcing, with 130,000 passionate employees working in 30 languages across 4 continents and 26 countries.

Focusing on the unique needs and opportunities of each industry, Konecta offers a full range of end-to-end customer management solutions – including acquisition, retention, customer service, technical support, and collection – all based on a sustainable business model. These services are built on a portfolio of world-class expertise covering customer experience and process management, digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies.

Headquartered in Madrid, Konecta delivers global revenues of approximately €2 billion with more than 500 clients, covering some of the biggest names in telecoms, energy, banking, mobility, retail, and e-commerce.

