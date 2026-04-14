Konecta announces strategic alliance with Lenovo to reinvent the AI-driven Digital Workplace and challenge traditional IT outsourcing

MADRID, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Konecta, a global leader in Customer Experience (CX) and Digital Services, announced a strategic alliance with Lenovo, a global technology leader, that combines best-in-class technology solutions with advanced customer capabilities, designed to ultimately transform how organizations approach Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS) and Employee Experience (EX). What if the Digital Workplace was no longer built around fragmented IT contracts and layered outsourcing providers - but designed as an integrated, AI-powered experience platform? This vision underpins Konecta's new strategic alliance with Lenovo. The two companies are positioning their collaboration as a potential market disruptor - one that could redefine how enterprises source, operate, and experience IT services, and directly challenge traditional IT outsourcing.

From supplier relationship to strategic convergence

What began as a conventional vendor relationship has evolved into a broader strategic alignment. As Konecta launched a global initiative to harmonize and modernize its own workplace infrastructure, Lenovo emerged not simply as a technology supplier, but as a key technology partner in shaping a new AI led labor lite operating model. As part of its global workplace transformation programme, Konecta is progressively deploying Lenovo services across its international footprint, ultimately impacting more than 100,000 employees worldwide.

At the same time, Konecta was selected to deliver eCommerce operations to Lenovo, with discussions expanding into CX Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and AI-enabled service capabilities. Operations successfully launched in Egypt in September 2025, reinforcing the region's growing role as a global CX and digital hub.

Exploring a disruptive Digital Workplace model

Building on their complementarity, Konecta, working with Lenovo, is now developing a joint end-to-end Digital Workplace offering that aims to challenge traditional IT outsourcing models with an ambitious commercial roadmap.

Historically, companies have relied on fragmented supplier ecosystems involving device vendors, infrastructure providers, IT outsourcers, service desk operators and multiple user support groups.

The offering is anchored in Konecta's employee support operations, AI-driven service management, business applications capabilities and CX expertise, and is elevated by Lenovo's role as a digital workplace orchestrator, integrating AI-enabled devices, advanced services and enterprise AI platforms to deliver business outcomes.Rather than stacking providers, the alliance aims to unify the entire employee technology ecosystem under one cohesive model.

Bringing consumer-grade experience inside organizations

While customer-facing experiences have been radically transformed over the past decade, internal employee workflows often remain reactive, process-driven and ticket-based. A central ambition of the alliance is to apply consumer CX standards to internal employee experiences.

Konecta and Lenovo are working toward a model where employees would experience AI-powered chat and self-service capabilities, omnichannel interactions adapted to user profiles, data-driven personalization and faster resolution through integrated back-office processes. In short: treating employees like customers - and IT support like a premium digital service.

A forward-looking alternative in a transforming market

As companies seek to modernize their technology environments while improving EX, the Konecta-Lenovo alliance positions itself as a forward-looking alternative to traditional IT service models.

Rather than layering additional providers and complexity, the partnership aims to simplify and integrate. By aligning hardware, infrastructure, lifecycle services and user support expertise under a coordinated strategic vision, Konecta and Lenovo are laying the groundwork for a new Digital Workplace paradigm - one that is more agile, more user-centric and more attuned to the expectations of a digital-native workforce.

"This alliance reflects our ambition to rethink how technology and service come together. By combining Lenovo's infrastructure leadership with Konecta's deep expertise in customer and employee experience, we are preparing the foundation for a new, integrated Digital Workplace model designed around simplicity, intelligence and user satisfaction," said Julien Vidal, Konecta Group Chief Growth Officer.

"At the core of Digital Workplace initiatives is the need to improve employee experiences to unleash productivity, innovation and even creativity," said Rakshit Ghura, Ap, Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions. "Through our work with Konecta we are bringing together Lenovo's AI-powered infrastructure, platforms and services with Konecta's expertise to help organizations deliver more seamless, intelligent and outcome-driven employee experiences."

About Konecta

Konecta is a leading innovative global service provider in customer management business process and digital outsourcing, with 109,000 passionate employees working in 30 languages across 4 continents and 28 countries. Focusing on the unique needs and opportunities of each industry, Konecta offers a full range of end-to-end customer management solutions – including acquisition, retention, customer service, technical support, and collection – all based on a sustainable business model. These services are built on a portfolio of world-class expertise covering customer experience and process management, digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies. Headquartered in Madrid, Konecta delivers global revenues of €2 billion with more than 500 clients, covering some of the biggest names in telecoms, energy, banking, mobility, retail, and e-commerce.

Contact:

konecta@steeleandholt.com

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