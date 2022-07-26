Komoot adds Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese and European Portuguese to its growing language offerings

Since its foundation in 2010, komoot has become the world's largest digital community for outdoor enthusiasts and cyclists - the no.1 source of outdoor inspiration for an increasingly global community. Komoot has existed in English and German for many years and recently invested in the translation of its platform to Italian, Spanish, French and Dutch.

Now, due to impressive local community growth in Poland, Portugal, Korea, Japan and Brazil – the entire komoot experience – from finding outdoor inspiration, to planning, navigating and sharing routes and contributing to the community knowledge with recommendations - will be available in the native language of those regions.

According to Jonas Spengler, Komoot Co-founder and Head of Product, "Nothing compares to using an app in your own mother tongue, the familiarity and ease-of-use is comforting and it really encourages and increases engagement both with the app and the local community. We are celebrating this milestone together with our local communities in Japan, Korea, Portugal, Brazil and Poland and we can't wait to see the increase in inspirational adventure stories and local tips appearing in these locations!"

The komoot mobile app will be displayed in the same language as the selected phone's system language. So, if a mobile device is set to use Brazilian Portuguese, the komoot app will do the same. For all languages not listed above, the komoot app will continue to be displayed either in English or in the language most recently used that komoot does support.

On the komoot website, users can select from a list of supported languages in their profile settings https://www.komoot.com/account/international.

Grzegorz Radinowski - Editor-in-chief, Bike Magazyn Poland:

"We've been working with komoot at Bike Magazyn for a number of years now to showcase mtb routes and we've been looking forward to the day we'd have the app in Polish! It goes without saying this will be a game-changer and we are sure our readers and the mtb community in Poland are very excited to have their favourite route-planning and outdoor discovery app in Polish."

