Komodo Health Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Empowering Healthcare Stakeholders with Dynamic Real-world Evidence Solutions

"Komodo differentiates itself with its data expertise, digital technology capability, and focus on delivering value for the customer," said Koustav Chatterjee Principal Analyst. "Its Healthcare Map links more than 150 comprehensive payer datasets and aggregates 65 billion clinical encounters, with 15 million newly-identified patient encounters added daily and in near real-time. Leveraging AI, Komodo de-identifies and links information from over 320 million patients in the US across thousands of siloed data sources while reconstructing visits from various streams. This approach makes any patient-level insight actionable."

Komodo's robust spectrum of software solutions include Aperture, Pulse, and Prism, which are all built on the company's Healthcare Map. While Aperture empowers life sciences teams with deep, AI-driven insights to identify and respond to disease burden patterns, Pulse provides alerts that enable optimal provider engagement based on new patient signals. Supplementing these solutions, Prism is a population health analysis software that offers the flexibility to tap into the company's proprietary Healthcare Map to study and analyze patient cohorts, quickly generating powerful insights to inform market intelligence and product surveillance.

One of the unique elements of Komodo's performance is that the company sources data through a vast array of relationships with commercial payer entities. Through its extensive access to payer-complete data, Komodo provides higher-resolution and richer insights into the patient journey, including clinical encounters that are typically missed by traditional "pill-tracking" data aggregators. In addition, Komodo partners with leading companies, such as Veradigm, an ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) provider, creating the largest linked EHR and claims dataset for life sciences research. Komodo partners with Datavant to expand its Healthcare Map further and to connect thousands of de-identified patient datasets.

"With COVID-19 placing significant pressures on the US healthcare system, Komodo's software solutions have proven invaluable in creating a comprehensive understanding of individual patient's journeys. Today, Komodo works with most leading pharmaceutical companies in North America while partnering with payers, providers and government entities," noted Chatterjee. "Its best-in-class solutions along with comprehensive support and service for partners have made it the ideal RWE solution provider to the healthcare industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Komodo Health believes that data and analytics are the foundation for reducing disease burden. We apply artificial intelligence and other advanced analytical techniques to our first-of-its-kind Healthcare Map, which tracks the unique patient journeys of over 320 million patients. As a result, we empower a multitude of healthcare stakeholders — life science companies, healthcare payers and providers, patient advocacy groups, and others — to create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

