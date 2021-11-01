Kombucha Market Size is Projected to reach USD 6.5 Bn by 2025 , Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global kombucha market value is estimated to reach USD 6.5 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.5%, The market growth for kombucha beverages is phenomenal. According to the kombucha industry trade association, the industry has been witnessing nearly 30% growth y-o-y. The growth of some brands previously non-existent is a testimony to this growth. For example, Boochcraft was a brand launched by a group of friends selling bottled beverages on a beach in 2015. The brewery today is part of the top 50 of all craft breweries.

Research Based on Region Wise kombucha market size reached USD 648.7 million in 2020 in North America. The region is expected to witness growth at 14.98% during 2021-2027 to take the market size to a whopping total of USD 2,123.8 million. The growing demand for natural drinks remains a key driver in this region, with increased fitness drives, and trends.

Scope of Market Growing demand for non-alcoholic, organic, and healthy drinks has led to tremendous growth for kombucha. Kombucha, with its increased juice, spiced, and fruit flavored offerings remains one of the best prospects for growth, globally. Thanks to its increased home-brewed nature, and ability to ferment bacteria, and yeast based culture is quickly becoming a healthy alternative for growth. The drink first originated in China, and today is homemade globally. In developed countries, alcoholic, and soft drinks are quickly gaining the wrong attention due to increase associated of health risks. In these markets, the question is no longer, 'what is Kombucha'. In California alone, in 2018, the sales of Kombucha represented 10% sales of all refreshment beverages sales, while rising by 21% from previous year. Despite covid-19 woes, the kombucha market remains one of the best long-term opportunities.

Increasing demand for family-grown businesses also offers an insight into the new growth of Kombucha. For example, Luna Bay, a brand making a name for itself in New York, offers glutten-free, low-sugar, vegan, and naturally fermented. The increased accommodation by this brand for flavors like blueberry, ginger, lavender, hibiscus, made with real fruits, and herbs are a growing testimony to increased health consciousness among the US consumers.

The millennial generation in countries like the US is increasingly shifting preferences from traditional alcohol to softer drinks, and more accurately, healthier drinks. Activities like health and wellness, spirituality, and social activities rank higher for millennials, while wellness becomes a daily and active pursuit. This generation eats healthier, exercises more, and smokes far less as compared to the previous generation. They also pursue a healthy eating lifestyle, with tremendous access to technology to make informed decision. This is partially why Kombucha players increasingly rely on digital marketing, instead of traditional marketing techniques. Moreover, referrals are also becoming far more important, than traditional advertising models like television.

The Kombucha Market Trends

Flavored drinks are expected to occupy largest share of total revenues in the kombucha market. The flavored drinks like jasmine, orange, with appealing names like blood orange or exotic flavors like jasmine make for an appealing advertisement through digital media. The increased tech-savviness of consumer and often low-cost advertising budgets are leading to increased innovations. The consumer are also opting for fruit flavored kombucha drinks with increased awareness of the herbal benefits of kombucha drinks like help combating regenerative disease, increased revitalization, and increased aversion to soft-drinks, and alcohols. Natural drinks like kombucha also remain a staple part of weight management programs. These programs continue to gain increased attention in regions like North America, wherein infiltration of lifestyle diseases like diabetes and illnesses like disability are driving increased health consciousness.

The Covid-19 Impact

The kombucha market witnessed an exceptional increase in demand, despite the global gloomy investment atmosphere. The increased drive to increase immunity drove many to purchase the natural green tea, with many being attracted to its fiber-rich prebiotic content. The covid-19 introduced the products to new consumers, which are becoming more and more popular in coastal states in countries like the US. The example of this growth is the increased investment in industry standards formulated by the International Kombucha Breweries. The industry recently introduced a code of conduct for global manufacturers, assuring more transparency and rigorous testing.

This conduct was essential as near 2010, many Kombucha products were taken off the shelves in food stores, as these contained higher levels of alcohol than permitted. This led to a strong backlash against the product, temporarily halting their growth. This trend has been reversed, with increased investment in industry-wide standards, and growth

The Kombucha Market: Regional Analysis

The kombucha market report is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa region. Among these, the North America region is expected to hold the largest share of total revenues, with continuous new product launches, and growing demand for healthy drinks. Similarly, Asia Pacific, with its conventional appeal for kombucha drinks, increased disposable income, and new demand for healthy products remain strong drivers of growth. Europe is also expected to show tremendous growth, with health-consciousness in the Scandinavian region at an all-time high. The growing demand for new flavors in the region, increased manufacturing, and increased difficulty for conventional alcohol breweries remain strong drivers of growth. Despite tremendous growth in the regions, the Kombucha market in the US remains the most promising, thanks to growing innovation, and changing taste buds.

The Kombucha Market: Competitive Analysis

The Kombucha market is a fragmented, and competitive landscape, with increased focus on product innovation, establishing strong distribution channels, and increased collaboration. The partnerships among small players still remain important to shaping future growth, as demand for small, and unique breweries remains on the rise. The small breweries remain an important personal differentiator for millennial consumers, with a strong personal association. Some key players in the global Kombucha market are Kevita, GT Living Foods, Kombucha, Brew Dr, Humm Kombucha, and Health Ade.

Some notable developments in the market in recent years are listed below.

Petaluma's revive Kombucha introduced new products with sparkling Kombucha, a 12-ounce canned drink, with low calories.

revive Kombucha introduced new products with sparkling Kombucha, a 12-ounce canned drink, with low calories. Health-Ade introduced six new flavors recently including tropical punch, grapefruit, strawberry-lemonade, cherry berry, passionfruit-tangerine, peach mango.

GT also introduced new flavors in the market including rose water, dried hibiscus flowers, rosebuds and petals.

