Kombucha Market Growth Analysis - Market Drivers, Competitive Analysis, Trends & Forecast, 2019-2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Kombucha Market is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Kombucha is a fermented tea drink usually marketed as a functional beverage for its putative health benefits.

Factors such as rising awareness among the consumers, increasing health concerns and changing lifestyle, technological advancement, growing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and osteoporosis, demand for kombucha in developed markets, are likely to drive the market in the forthcoming period. On the other hand, possibility of contamination is anticipated to hinder the market growth in the future.

This market may be explored by type, distribution channel, and geography. Kombucha market could be explored by type as Yeast, Mold, Bacteria, Others, Flavors (Citrus, Herbs & Spices, Berries, Apple, Flowers, Coconut & Mangoes, and Others). Kombucha market based on distribution channel could span Supermarkets, Health Stores, and Online Stores. The "Supermarkets" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come. Supermarkets segment is followed by online segment owing to increasing online purchasing of kombucha.

Kombucha market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East, and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America is a leading region in this market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as robust distribution network, technological advancement and increasing consumer consciousness in U.S. North America is followed by increasing demand for probiotic and fortified beverages, developing region, and trend of consuming natural and healthy products.

Leading Key players operating in the kombucha market include Brew Dr. Kombucha, KeVita, GT's Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha, The Humm Kombucha, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Red Bull, Celestial Seasonings, Townshend's Tea, HIGH COUNTRY, Kosmic Kombucha, Reed's, NessAlla Kombucha, Tonica, Buchi Kombucha, Health-Ade and Love Kombucha. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Kombucha in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Herbs & Spices



Fruit



Original



Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Kombucha for each application, including

Age <20



Age 20-40



Age >40

