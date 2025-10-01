Kolmar Korea Presents "K-Beauty Success Roadmap" in Amazon Beauty in Seoul

Official manufacturing sponsor of Amazon Beauty in Seoul 2025 , attracting over 3,000 online and offline participants

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolmar Korea, a leading global ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) company, joined forces with Amazon to present a strategic roadmap for the worldwide expansion of K-Beauty. The company underscored that differentiated competitiveness built on technological expertise is the central element of K-Beauty's global success, capturing the attention of the industry.

Kolmar Group Vice Chairman Sang-Hyun Yoon delivers remarks at “Amazon Beauty in Seoul,” held at the COEX Grand Ballroom on September 19.

Kolmar Korea announced its participation as the exclusive manufacturing sponsor of Amazon Beauty in Seoul 2025, held on September 19 at the Grand Ballroom of COEX in Seoul. The event brought together more than 3,000 attendees from across the beauty industry, including brand representatives, distributors, influencers, investors, and other stakeholders, both onsite and online. Distinguished speakers included Sang-Hyun Yoon, Vice Chairman of Kolmar Group, and Hwa-Sook Shin, Country Manager of Amazon Global Selling Korea.

During the "Global Vision" session, Vice Chairman Yoon delivered a keynote address titled "K-Beauty Success from a Manufacturer's Perspective." He stated, "Without evolution, companies cannot avoid being left behind. Relentless effort and constant innovation are essential to building a successful brand." Yoon went on to explain, "Korean consumers are among the most demanding in the world, and it is this intensely competitive domestic market experience that has become the foundation of K-Beauty's global competitiveness. By securing blockbuster products based on a deep understanding of consumers and expanding product lineups, brands can achieve true global success."

Kolmar Korea also operated a large-scale exhibition booth at the event, showcasing solutions in skincare, makeup, personal care, sun care, and cosmetic packaging. The company provided tailored consultations for both new and global business partners, exploring detailed collaboration opportunities that could lead to sustainable business growth rather than one-off transactions. Many prospective entrepreneurs engaged in in-depth discussions about how to turn ideas into actionable business ventures.

A Kolmar Korea spokesperson commented, "This event reaffirmed the vital role and importance of ODM companies in driving the sustainable growth of K-Beauty. Moving forward, we will continue to actively support our clients' global market expansion through our strategic partnership with Amazon, while contributing to strengthening the overall competitiveness of the K-Beauty industry."

Kolmar Korea has maintained an ongoing partnership with Amazon since co-hosting the first K-Beauty Conference in June 2024. Both companies continue to collaborate closely to accelerate the globalization of K-Beauty and to provide brands with the resources they need to succeed in international markets.

Founded in 1990, Kolmar Korea is a global leader in the cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and health supplements industry, specializing in ODM(Original Development Manufacturing) solutions. With state-of-the-art R&D capabilities and advanced manufacturing facilities, Kolmar Korea partners with global beauty and healthcare brands to deliver innovative, high-quality products. Headquartered in Seoul, Kolmar Korea continues to drive the growth and globalization of K-Beauty by providing end-to-end solutions from formulation to finished product.

