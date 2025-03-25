Kolmar Korea Develops World's First Hybrid Composite Sunscreen, Leading the Global Suncare Market

SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cosmetics ODM (Original Development Manufacturer) Kolmar Korea has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by developing the world's first hybrid composite sunscreen stabilization technology. This innovation seamlessly integrates the great UV protection of inorganic sunscreens with the superior spreadability of organic sunscreens.

A researcher is studying UV protection at Kolmar Korea's UV Tech Innovation Lab.

The company unveiled its revolutionary "UV-DUO PLUS" technology, which stabilizes composite raw materials by encapsulating inorganic sunscreen particles with organic sunscreen components. This cutting-edge formulation addresses the shortcomings of traditional hybrid sunscreens, where particle aggregation often led to gaps in the UV protection film.

Sunscreens are classified into organic and inorganic types based on their UV protection mechanisms. Organic sunscreens absorb and convert UV rays into heat energy, offering smooth application and reduced white cast. Conversely, inorganic sunscreens reflect UV rays from the skin, providing strong UV protection but often leaving a white cast. Hybrid sunscreens combine these mechanisms to maximize benefits, though technical challenges such as ingredient aggregation have hindered achieving optimal performance.

Kolmar Korea's UV-DUO PLUS technology resolves these issues by introducing an innovative composite raw material. By coating inorganic sunscreen particles with organic components, this technology ensures even dispersion within formulations, eliminating aggregation and enhancing UV protection efficacy.

Furthermore, UV-DUO PLUS technology not only blocks UV rays efficiently but also targets long-wavelength UV (long UVA), which accelerates photoaging. Clinical tests on human skin demonstrated that suncare products incorporating this technology improved long-wavelength UV blocking efficiency by 24.8% in the 400 nm range compared to conventional sunscreens.

Kolmar Korea has secured a patent for UV-DUO PLUS technology, positioning itself as a leader in the emerging hybrid composite sunscreen market. Sunscreens developed using this technology achieve SPF 50+ PA++++ protection and have been recognized as functional UV-blocking cosmetics by South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Additionally, Kolmar Korea is pursuing international patent applications (PCT) to expand its presence in global markets.

A company representative stated, "While hybrid sunscreens that mix two ingredients are already available, no product has achieved a perfect integration of organic and inorganic components. With UV-DUO PLUS technology, we aim to lead K-beauty suncare innovation and expand our reach in both domestic and international markets."

Kolmar Korea, which commands over 70% of the Korean sunscreen market, continues to drive global industry advancements with unmatched technological expertise. Having established the industry's first "UV Tech Innovation Lab" in 2022, the company boasts over 70 patents related to UV protection. In the U.S., where sunscreens face stringent regulatory requirements, Kolmar Korea has solidified its presence as a pioneer. In 2013, it became the first company in the industry to obtain OTC certification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Its second U.S. plant, located in Pennsylvania and slated to begin operations in the first half of this year, will boost Kolmar's annual production capacity in North America from 180 million to 300 million units.

