Kolmar Korea Aims to Capture Global Skincare Market with "Uniquely Korean" Cleansers and Facial Masks

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolmar Korea, a leading global cosmetics ODM (Original Development Manufacturer), is ramping up its international skincare strategy with K-beauty products that spotlight "Uniquely Korean" natural ingredients. As the global trend of "ingredient-led beauty"—which prioritizes natural components and proven efficacy—continues to grow, Kolmar is winning over consumers worldwide with its innovative cleansers and facial masks.

At its state-of-the-art R&D facility, a Kolmar Korea researcher is engaged in the development of next-generation cosmetic ingredients aimed at enhancing product efficacy and consumer safety.

The global market for cleansers and facial masks has recently seen rapid growth, fueled in part by short-form video platforms like TikTok. Notably, the "Korean skincare routine" has become a major beauty keyword, prompting consumer interest to expand beyond sun care into cleansing and masking products.

In response, Kolmar Korea is accelerating its global push by collaborating with brand partners to develop skincare products featuring natural Korean ingredients. A standout example is the Mung Bean pH-Balanced Cleansing Foam, co-developed with skincare brand Beplain. This product reimagines mung beans—used in Korea as a natural cleanser for over 1,000 years—with a low-irritation formula and powerful cleansing effects. With more than 10 million units sold, it has been well-received in markets including the U.S., France, China, and Vietnam, gaining international traction through organic social media buzz.

Kolmar is also advancing the development of natural mud-based facial masks. The Relief Mud Mask, created in partnership with natural mud cosmetics brand BRMUD, features over 30% Boryeong mud—sourced from one of the world's five largest tidal flats in Korea. It utilizes ultra-fine powder particles—1/40th the size of wheat flour—to gently yet effectively absorb impurities. Nicknamed the "Cardi B Mud Mask" after the American singer praised it on TikTok, the product is now sold in 11 countries, including at Costco stores in the U.S.

Driving these innovations is Kolmar Korea's industry-leading R&D capability. More than 30% of the company's workforce are researchers, and roughly 6% of annual sales are invested in R&D. The company's competitive edge is rooted in expertise built from collaborations with approximately 4,300 global clients.

Kolmar continues to pioneer the discovery of unique Korean cosmetic ingredients. Recently, it scientifically validated the anti-aging effects of Spiraea Salicifolia, publishing the findings in an international SCI-level journal, and secured the ingredient's listing in the International Cosmetic Ingredient Dictionary (ICID). Last year, the company identified the hair-loss prevention benefits of Sophora flavescens extract, a legume, and presented the research at an international academic conference, gaining widespread attention. Kolmar is also commercializing the scents of native Korean plants such as the Rose of Sharon and lotus to promote the sensory value of traditional Korean botanicals.

A Kolmar Korea spokesperson stated, "As global interest in K-beauty expands beyond sun care into holistic skincare, we're enhancing our market competitiveness by combining advanced technology with Korea's natural treasures. Through continuous R&D investment and innovation, we aim to lead the global skincare routine with uniquely Korean ingredients."

