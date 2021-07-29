Kolibri Announces 2021 AGM Results

TSX ticker symbol: KEI

OTCQB ticker symbol: KGEIF

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Kolibri") (TSX: KEI) is pleased to announce the results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 28, 2021. All of the resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved.

The Company's shareholders voted to fix the number of directors of the Company at four and elected the following four nominees to the board of directors. Each of the nominees will serve for a one-year term and hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, unless he or she sooner ceases to hold office. The following table sets forth the votes submitted by proxy with respect to the election of directors:

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld %Withheld Wolf Regener 22,100,919 97.86 482,896 2.14 Eric Brown 22,101,019 97.86 482,796 2.14 Leslie O'Connor 21,442,419 94.95 1,141,396 5.05 David Neuhauser 22,101,019 97.86 482,796 2.14

The shareholders re-appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants as the auditor of the Company.

Additional details will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR.

About Kolibri Global Energy Inc.

Kolibri is an international energy company focused on finding and exploiting energy projects in oil, gas and clean and sustainable energy. Through various subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates energy properties in the United States. The Company continues to utilize its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional projects. The common shares of the Company trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "KEI" and on the Over the Counter QB ("OTCQB") under the symbol "KGEIF".

Email: wregener@kolibrienergy.com

Website: https://www.kolibrienergy.com/

For further information: Wolf E. Regener, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tel: 805-484-3613

