Kohler's Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability in 2024 Unveiled

KOHLER, Wis., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler , the data center industry's global power partner, is proud to announce its enhanced collaboration with Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) Climate Accord (ICA ) and the company's renewed commitment to creating a more sustainable industry and future. Kohler will continue to work alongside more than 170 other like-minded companies to explore various environmentally focused subjects to advance accountability, reporting, and best practices. With the introduction of the company's new iMasons Movers designation, Kohler will now contribute even more valuable data and insights to the conversation and showcase the company's initiatives and endeavors.

"At Kohler, we understand that meaningful environmental change comes from many companies working together towards a common goal," said Steve Zielke , Sr. Channel Manager - Data Centers. "Our strengthened collaboration with ICA reaffirms our commitment to sustainability and actively participating in the conversation alongside our peers."

ICA's focus on carbon reduction in digital infrastructure aligns perfectly with Kohler's long-term sustainability goals. Further solidifying Kohler's commitment to the iMason's organization, they have a dedicated team member participating in ICA's Equipment Working Group , which focuses on decarbonizing data center equipment by enabling transparent communication of embodied carbon and building market-based incentives to select zero-carbon equipment. The committee includes peers from neighboring companies who are equally committed to advancements in sustainable digital infrastructure design, construction, and operation. ICA utilizes work such as this to influence market-based decisions and drive the industry to achieve carbon neutrality.

"Kohler's unwavering commitment to sustainability and reduction of environmental impacts strategically aligns with the ICA's goals of decarbonizing digital infrastructure," said Miranda G. Gardiner , Executive Director, iMasons Climate Accord. "Their active and engaged leadership, as well as their endorsement of our collective action, excites me for this continued alliance to drive a greener and more sustainable future together."

Kohler has made vast strides with improving sustainability in the industry. Highlights include:

The introduction of Conscious Care™ , a maintenance program that reduces fuel consumption, GHG emissions, and maintenance costs. Learn more here .

, a maintenance program that reduces fuel consumption, GHG emissions, and maintenance costs. Learn more . The launch of a hydrogen fuel cell power system with zero emission during use. Learn more here .

with zero emission during use. Learn more . Investment in the engineering, testing and endorsement of HVO fuels, including the integration of HVO fuels at Kohler's Brest, France , facility for generating testing and operation. HVO is capable of reducing net carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to fossil diesel, while also delivering a 10% reduction in NOx.

Brest, , facility for generating testing and operation. is capable of reducing net carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to fossil diesel, while also delivering a 10% reduction in NOx. Co-hosting of Power Down: Getting Green Data Center Retreat with Schneider Electric in September that brought together a group of global data center leaders, paving the way toward making our industry more sustainable. Post-event, the creation of working groups have come together to create real solutions that will positively impact the environment and industry.

with Schneider Electric in September that brought together a group of global data center leaders, paving the way toward making our industry more sustainable. Post-event, the creation of working groups have come together to create real solutions that will positively impact the environment and industry. Global integration of DfE (Design for Environment) into New Product Development.

Kohler's commitment to sustainability in product design and company culture is unwavering. The company continues its mission of working towards net zero environmental impact by 2035 and being a part of the challenging yet necessary conversations about what it will take to achieve long and short-term environmental goals.

Learn more about Kohler's sustainability initiatives here . To learn more about Kohler's data center solutions, visit kohlerpower.com/datacenters .

