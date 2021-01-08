KOHLER Expands Smart Home Collection at CES 2021, Emphasizes Wellbeing and Touchless Experiences for Kitchen and Bath

As millions of people around the world spend more time at home, they yearn for balance and seek an escape from the stresses and anxieties of everyday life. The potential for technology to create more moments of wellbeing, and making it easier to unwind, destress, and find peace, is a driving force behind's Kohler's continued investment and product development in smart home technology.

"As we grow our leadership in smart home innovation, our products make it possible for consumers to easily enjoy the advantages of touchless and connected experiences, without adding clutter or complexity to their spaces," said David Kohler, President and CEO of Kohler Co. "We believe there is a delicate balance when it comes to technology in the home – and will continue pioneering opportunities for seamless control in the bathroom and kitchen with an eye toward gracious living and wellbeing."

Kohler showcases new additions to its smart home portfolio during the virtual CES 2021 including:

Stillness Bath: This experiential bath draws its inspiration from Japanese forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku. Water, light, fog and aromas converge to create an immersive journey of the senses designed to relax the mind, soothe the body, and renew the spirit. Transforming the bathroom into a spa-like environment for quiet mindfulness, the Stillness Bath offers a sanctuary for self-care and wellbeing. It starts with water filling from the bottom of the bath, overflowing into the Hinoki wood mote to create a soothing sound. Full spectrum lighting surrounds the bath, setting the mood, and creating a chromatherapy experience. Fog then envelopes the surface of the Stillness Bath, immersing the bather in a feeling of deep relaxation. Finally, essential oils can be added into the bath's experience tower which softly emits invigorating aromas to stimulate the senses and promote focus.

Innate Intelligent Toilet: Innate is the newest addition to Kohler's portfolio of intelligent products. The Innate includes all the comfort, convenience, and cleanliness features that people expect from Kohler's broad offering of intelligent toilets at a more affordable price. Innate includes a heated seat, auto open and close, intuitive remote, and personal bidet functionality. Further, as many homeowners look for more DIY projects, Innate features Kohler's easy, ready-lock installation.

Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet: The touchless bathroom faucet offers hands-free activation for washing hands, brushing teeth, and other daily tasks. Having the ability to wash hands at the end of the bathroom routine without touching the handles of the faucet decreases the potential spread of bacteria and germs in the space. Kohler launches an integrated faucet with embedded sensors as well as a remote puck that allows for a retrofit solution add-on to any KOHLER single control bathroom faucet.

Kohler and Phyn Partnership: Kohler will launch two co-branded products with Phyn in 2021 – the KOHLER Whole Home Water Monitor Powered by Phyn – a DIY unit and a Pro version with an automatic shut off. These products represent a continued evolution of the company's focus on water safety and peace of mind. Both products leverage Phyn's patented, best-in-class, high-definition pressure wave analysis to monitor water flow to immediately notify a homeowner if a leak is detected anywhere in the home and to provide detailed insights into how each fixture uses water. The DIY version mounts under a single sink and can be easy installed by a homeowner. The Pro variation is installed at a water main, either inside or outside the home, and can mitigate costly damage through an automatic water shutoff feature.

Always focused on improving upon its solutions to benefit the consumer, Kohler has expanded several smart home technologies that incorporate new features:

The brand's collection of KOHLER Konnect voice-activated and touchless kitchen faucets now offers a "wash hand" command that walks consumers through the recommended steps for proper handwashing, activating the water for wetting and rinsing, along with audible guides for lathering and cleaning.

Kohler Power is launching a first-to-market voice feature that allows homeowners to access and activate functions of their standby generators through simple voice commands. Individuals can easily check on their KOHLER generator through smart devices whenever and wherever they are. Having this easy access ensures a home is running at its best and provides peace of mind when homeowners are away.

Kohler will continue to share new product innovations and industry leadership with the launch of its first-ever two-day digital event, Kohler@Home, February 2 and February 3. Additional event information and registration can be accessed at Kohler.com/AtHome.

For more details on smart home products, visit www.kohler.com/smarthome or contact Kohler at 1-800-4KOHLER.

