KOBAYASHI LAUNCHES KOOL 'N' SOOTHE NIGHT COOLING SPRAY TO HELP GIVE MORE COMFORTABLE SLEEP IN HOT WEATHER

LONDON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the UK experiences hotter summers year after year*, many people struggle to sleep comfortably at night. Fans can simply blow hot air around, and air conditioning is often expensive and impractical in many UK buildings. According to research from Kobayashi, over 90% of UK residents don't have an air conditioner in their bedroom**.

To address this problem, Kobayashi has launched Kool 'n' Soothe Night Cooling Spray. This new product, from the makers of Kool 'n' Soothe Migraine cooling gel sheets, can be sprayed onto bed sheets, duvets, and the inside of nightwear to cool fabrics and make sleeping more comfortable.

The L-menthol formula provides a cooling sensation you sweat, keeping you comfortably cool with minimum effort. This is a brand-new and innovative way for UK residents to stay cool during the summer months.

Kool 'n' Soothe Night Cooling Spray will initially be available for purchase on Amazon.co.uk starting in June 2023, with a suggested retail price of £7.99 for a 100ml bottle.

Kobayashi's philosophy is to listen to customers and provide inventive products that address their needs. Kool 'n' Soothe Night Cooling Spray was originally developed in Japan to help commuters stay cool on crowded trains during the summer. The concept was modified for the UK market, recognizing that air conditioning is not common in UK households and people want an easy way to stay cool during hot weather.

Kobayashi has a history of finding niche markets and introducing new ways of helping customers. The company has done so in the past with its Kool 'n' Soothe and Cura-Heat products, which introduced entirely new ways of dealing with fever, migraine, and back pain. And with the Night Cooling Spray, Kobayashi will offer an alternative for UK residents to stay comfortable during any heatwaves this summer.

Kool 'n' Soothe Night Cooling Spray is available as a 100ml spray bottle

