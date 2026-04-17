Knowlej and Chime Launch Financial Futures Campaign to Help Students Build Financial Confidence and Strengthen Engagement in School

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowlej today announced the launch of Knowlej Financial Futures, powered by leading financial technology company Chime, a new financial literacy challenge series designed for middle and high school students. The program pairs practical, student-friendly learning with rewards that reinforce a simple message: students can earn while they learn to power their own futures.

A Different Model for Attendance and Engagement

Knowlej

Across the country, millions of students are missing school at an alarming rate, fueling a crisis of chronic absenteeism. Meanwhile, many graduate without the financial knowledge or habits needed for their future. Financial Futures addresses this by showing that when students find value in attending, everything changes.

Knowlej Financial Futures is delivered through schools and districts using the Knowlej platform to drive participation and make learning feel relevant to students day to day. Currently, the Knowlej platform powers Financial Futures, which lets students participate in financial literacy challenges and helps them maintain attendance by offering rewards tied to consistent engagement. This structure is designed to support both skill-building and the habits that keep students connected to school.

The model shifts the focus from a traditional compliance-based approach to a "motivation-through-meaning" model that re-engages students by rewarding consistency and offers a new learning path. The initiative will be especially important for students in underserved communities, where access to financial education and wealth-building has historically been limited.

Building a New Path to Better Engagement

Chime, supporting Knowlej's mission to boost engagement through rewards, will add modern financial tools to the program. Together, they aim to make financial education not only accessible but engaging, showing students that attendance leads to real-world financial outcomes.

"We're facing a moment where students are not just absent from school, but disconnected from what school represents," the CEO of Knowlej, Principal Rahh, stated. "Financial Futures is about changing that. When students see that showing up leads to real opportunities, when learning connects to something tangible, like their financial future, engagement changes. This is how we re-engage, restore, and reward students at scale."

Access to high-quality financial education is not evenly distributed. Students and communities that can benefit most from foundational financial knowledge and wealth-building concepts are often the least likely to have consistent access. Knowlej Financial Futures is designed to help close that gap by delivering engaging, school-based learning experiences that meet students where they are and prioritize practical decision making, safety, and confidence, including how to avoid predatory or unscrupulous practices that can derail progress.

"At Chime, we believe financial education should be accessible, practical, and empowering from an early age," said Sara El-Amine, Vice President of Community at Chime. "Through Financial Futures, we're excited to help students build financial progress skills while reinforcing the connection between showing up, staying engaged, and unlocking opportunity."

Together, the partners are taking an important step toward a shared vision: equipping students with the knowledge, confidence, and habits to manage money wisely, avoid costly mistakes, and build future opportunities.

New Launch and Ongoing Expansion

Financial Futures launches during Financial Literacy Month across Knowlej partner schools and districts in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, Colorado, and more, with plans to expand soon. Students who participate in the challenges and maintain attendance may earn rewards that link showing up with building a better future.

Early data show increased student engagement when schools implement the model. Knowlej plans to share participation and engagement insights with their partners during the spring rollout and to expand Financial Futures into a much broader national model that connects attendance, financial literacy, and, ultimately, better long-term opportunity.

Knowlej is an AI-powered engagement platform designed to help schools and districts re-engage students and reduce chronic absenteeism through culturally relevant challenges and meaningful rewards. Through its Learn to Earn model, Knowlej connects participation and achievement to real-world outcomes and future opportunity.

About the Knowlej Foundation

The Knowlej Foundation expands educational equity by providing engagement-driven learning experiences and long-term pathways to underserved students and communities.

About Chime

Chime (Nasdaq: CHYM) is a financial technology company founded on the premise that core banking services should be helpful, easy, and free. We offer a broad range of low-cost banking and payments products that address the most critical financial needs of everyday people. Our member-aligned business model has helped millions of people to unlock financial progress™. Member deposits are FDIC-insured through The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC, up to applicable limits*.

Media Details - press@chime.com

Company Name: Knowlej

Contact Name: Amen Rahh

Contact Email: principalrahh@knowlej.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2958856/Knowlej.jpg