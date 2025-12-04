KNOWLEDGE ECONOMIC CITY AND ARCHIPELAGO INTERNATIONAL SIGN LANDMARK JOINT VENTURE IN SAUDI ARABIA

Knowledge Economic City and Archipelago International sign a landmark strategic joint venture agreement in Madinah, Saudi Arabia for the creation of a new hospitality management company, a Saudi focused hotel brand and a first project of unprecedented scale.

MADINAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Economic City (KEC), the pioneering publicly listed master developer operating under the regulation of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority and contributing to Madinah's urban and economic transformation, has announced the signing of a strategic joint venture with Archipelago International to establish a Madinah-based hospitality management company with equal shares.

Archipelago and KEC Strategic Joint Venture Signing Ceremony

The new partnership aims to establish a specialized hospitality management company, develop a Saudi hotel brand and deliver the first project in Madinah as part of KEC's broader expansion in the Kingdom's hospitality sector.

The joint venture reflects KEC's commitment to strengthening its position as an integrated investment platform through partnerships with global leaders, while developing scalable operating models that deliver sustainable economic value. The newly established company will operate under unified operational governance and a clear mandate to manage and operate hotels and hospitality assets within KEC's destinations in Madinah, with the potential to expand its services to additional locations across Saudi Arabia in future phases.

Launching One of Madinah's Largest Hotel Developments: 2,500 keys

The joint ventures first project represents a major milestone in the local hospitality landscape, with the development of a hotel comprising approximately 2,500 keys, one of the largest hotel assets ever launched by KEC and among the most significant new hospitality projects entering the Saudi market. The development is designed to serve as the launch platform for a new Saudi hotel brand, inspired by national identity and the cultural spirit of Madinah. Designed for scalability, the brand is structured for future growth through franchise and management models across the Kingdom, supporting broader diversification efforts within Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector. The project will operate under a unified hotel management model centered on operational efficiency, asset optimization and enabling national talent across the full spectrum of hotel operations, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities within the sector.

About Knowledge Economic City (KEC)

Knowledge Economic City (KEC) is a publicly listed joint-stock company on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), operating under the regulation of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA). With a masterplan covering 6.8 million square meters within the sacred boundaries of Madinah, KEC is developing fully integrated modern destinations that combine residential, commercial, cultural, and leisure components, transforming Madinah into a world-class lifestyle hub.

Strategically located near the Prophet's Mosque, the Haramain High-Speed Rail station, and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, KEC plays a vital role in supporting Saudi Vision 2030, aligning with programs such as the Pilgrim Experience Program, Quality of Life, Housing, and Human Capability Development.

About Archipelago

Jakarta, Indonesia headquartered Archipelago brings decades of multi-market operational experience incubating scalable hotel brands, managing large accommodation portfolios, and stewarding growth through asset-light, high-tech and high-governance hospitality models across Southeast Asia, Oceania, MENA and LATAM. Archipelago's hospitality frameworks enable rapid launch, operational efficiency, structured competence transfer, and scalability aligning with Saudi hospitality ambition. Its flexibility and agility as an independent company and its consistent focus on developing proprietary technology and hotel management systems have driven its growth in recent years.

