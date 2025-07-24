Knee Replacement Surgery Market worth $16.17 billion in 2030 with 6.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Knee Replacement Surgery Market, valued at US$10.86 billion in 2023 stood at US$12.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$16.17 billion by the end of the period. The key factor propelling the market is the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, particularly among the aging population. This increase in cases is driving a higher demand for surgical interventions, including total and partial knee replacements. As life expectancy increases and age-associated degenerative changes to the knee joint become more pronounced, the necessity for these procedures is escalating. This demographic shift is a significant catalyst for market expansion, contributing to a growing global patient population requiring knee treatment solutions.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246869535

Browse in-depth TOC on "Knee Replacement Surgery Market"

300 - Tables

55 - Figures

400 - Pages

By product, the global knee replacement surgery market is segmented into knee implants, knee braces & support systems, and orthobiologics. The orthobiologics segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. A growing number of patients are opting for non-surgical interventions to manage their conditions. Orthobiologics, such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, stem cell treatments, and hyaluronic acid injections, provide less invasive alternatives that enhance healing and stimulate tissue regeneration. These modalities are particularly beneficial for patients with early to moderate osteoarthritis, where conventional surgical interventions may be premature or unnecessary.

By application, the global knee replacement surgery market is segmented into osteoarthritis & rheumatoid arthritis, degenerative disease, cancer, and other applications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that approximately 319,000 individuals aged 65 and older are hospitalized annually in the United States due to hip fractures. Surgical intervention typically involves the use of fixation devices that stabilize the fractured bone by immobilizing it, thereby providing a protective framework that facilitates healing. The incorporation of orthobiologics into orthopedic procedures is gaining traction, as these biological agents enhance the regenerative capacity of tissues and promote faster recovery. With the increasing prevalence of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, coupled with a growing geriatric population, there is a projected surge in the adoption of knee surgery devices to address these joint pathologies effectively.

By end user, the end user segment of the knee replacement surgery market includes hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and orthopedic clinics. In 2024, hospitals accounted for the largest market share. Recent advancements in surgical technologies, anesthesia techniques, and shifts in Medicare reimbursement policies have driven an escalation in orthopedic procedures within outpatient environments, particularly ambulatory surgery centers. These developments are poised to significantly enhance the expansion of the ASC market. Consequently, we can anticipate a marked increase in the volume of knee arthroplasties conducted in these settings, thereby further propelling the growth of the ASC segment in the near future.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=246869535

As of 2024, prominent players in the knee replacement surgery market are Zimmer Biomet (US), Stryker (US), Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (US), Smith+Nephew PLC (UK), and B. Braun (Germany).

Stryker (US):

Stryker ranks among the top firms in the global knee replacement surgery market. The organization has established a formidable presence in the global market, extending its operational reach across key regions, including Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. With a successful track record in more than 75 countries, the company has effectively built a strong brand recognition, particularly through its Orthopedics division, which specializes in advanced surgical devices for knee treatments. Driven by a commitment to growth, the firm continuously seeks to broaden its product portfolio, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of innovation by launching groundbreaking solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the market. To maintain its competitive advantage, the organization places a high priority on innovation and the creation of unique, differentiated products that stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace. A central element of its strategy is a substantial investment in R&D, which fuels the introduction of pioneering technologies. These advancements are specifically designed to address the pressing, unmet needs of healthcare providers and patients, thereby enhancing treatment outcomes and improving the quality of care within the healthcare system.

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US) is among the leading companies in the global knee replacement surgery market. The firm is a key player in the healthcare industry, specializing in the production and distribution of a diverse range of medical devices and healthcare products designed to meet various medical needs. With a robust presence across multiple international markets, the company operates in notable countries such as Germany, where it taps into a highly developed healthcare system; France, which is known for its emphasis on innovation in medicine; and Italy, which has a rich history of medical advancements. In addition to these European nations, the firm's influence extends to Switzerland, renowned for its high-quality healthcare, as well as Spain and the UK, both of which represent significant markets for medical technology. The firm also maintains a strong foothold in Asia, including major economies such as Japan and South Korea, which are recognized for their cutting-edge healthcare technologies. Further expanding its global reach, the firm has established a presence in China, one of the fastest-growing healthcare markets in the world, as well as in Australia and New Zealand, where it provides vital healthcare solutions. The company is also active in Taiwan, India, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, where it meets the diverse medical needs of these dynamic populations. To support its extensive operations, the firm has developed a comprehensive distribution network that spans Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) and the Nordic countries, ensuring effective market penetration in Central and Eastern Europe. Additionally, the firm has made significant inroads in the Middle East and Africa, regions that are increasingly recognizing the importance of advanced medical technology in improving healthcare outcomes. This strategic global presence not only enhances the firm's competitiveness but also reinforces its commitment to advancing healthcare worldwide.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US) is a prominent entity within the knee replacement surgery sector, engaged in the comprehensive manufacturing, R&D, and global marketing of joint replacement technologies and related healthcare products. Operating under the MedTech business segment, it specializes in advancing knee replacement surgery products aimed at improving clinical outcomes through innovative technology. In a strategic collaboration with CrossRoads Extremity Systems (US), the company is focused on enhancing orthopedic care by integrating novel ideas to provide patients with superior health benefits. The firm commands a substantial market share across more than 60 countries, spanning multiple regions, including Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Additionally, it operates through a robust portfolio of key subsidiaries, which includes DePuy, Inc. (US), Animas Corporation (US), Ethicon, Inc. (US), and LifeScan, Inc. (US).

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Joint Replacement Devices Market

Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market

Medical Robots Market

Surgical Robots Market

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Get access to the latest updates on Knee Replacement Surgery Companies and Knee Replacement Surgery Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg