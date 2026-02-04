Knee Replacement Market Forecast 2031: Steady Growth at 4.38% CAGR Supported by Technological Advancements, Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence's latest report, the knee replacement market size is projected to expand from USD 12.85 billion in 2026 to USD 15.92 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.38% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2031, supported by the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, increasing geriatric population, and growing adoption of joint replacement procedures worldwide. Knee replacement surgeries play a critical role in restoring mobility and improving quality of life for patients suffering from severe knee degeneration, reinforcing the importance of continuous innovation in orthopedic implants and surgical techniques. Healthcare systems globally focus on improving access to orthopedic care as musculoskeletal disorders become more prevalent. The knee replacement market growth continues to benefit from increasing awareness of early surgical intervention, higher procedure success rates, and advancements in implant materials that enhance durability and patient outcomes. Growing investments in hospital infrastructure and specialized orthopedic centers are further supporting market growth across both developed and emerging regions.

Knee Replacement Market Share by Region

North America accounts for a significant knee replacement market share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high procedure volumes, and strong reimbursement frameworks. The presence of established orthopedic device manufacturers and widespread adoption of technologically advanced implants contribute to sustained market demand in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record strong growth over the forecast period, supported by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and increasing awareness of joint replacement procedures. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are investing in modern orthopedic care facilities to address the growing burden of age-related joint disorders.

Knee Replacement Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive and Patient-Specific Implants

Minimally invasive surgical techniques and patient-specific knee implants are gaining traction as they support improved alignment, reduced recovery time, and better long-term outcomes. These approaches are increasingly being adopted by orthopedic surgeons to enhance procedural precision.

Focus on Implant Longevity and Post-Surgical Outcomes

Manufacturers are emphasizing advanced materials and design improvements to increase implant lifespan and reduce revision rates. Enhanced post-operative rehabilitation protocols and digital surgical planning tools are also shaping market evolution.

Knee Replacement Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Total Knee Replacement Partial Knee Replacement Patellofemoral Replacement Revision / Complex Knee Replacement

By Surgical Technology Manual Robotic-Assisted Patient-Specific Instrumentation (PSI) Computer-Navigated

By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASC) Orthopaedic Specialty Clinics

By Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation insights, regional dynamics, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/knee-replacement-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Strategic Competitive Outlook

The knee replacement industry is moderately competitive, with leading orthopedic device manufacturers focusing on product innovation, clinical validation, and geographic expansion. Companies are strengthening their portfolios through advanced implant designs, surgeon training initiatives, and strategic collaborations to address evolving patient and clinician needs.

Key Companies in the Knee Replacement Market Include:

Corin Group

Zimmer Biomet

SurgTech Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

