Klox Technologies Inc. Files a De Novo Classification Request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

LAVAL, Canada, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klox Technologies, Inc. (`Klox'), a regenerative medicine company focused on the development of its proprietary FLE biomodulation platform, today announced that it has filed a De Novo Classification Request with the US FDA for its LumiHeal System following receipt of device designation in late 2019.

"This significant milestone represents Klox's commitment to work with the US FDA and CDRH to deliver an innovative treatment modality for healthcare practitioners and patients alike within wound care," said Carlo Bellini, President of Klox. "We are currently in multiple discussions to further develop and potentially commercialize our system in the United States while remaining committed to advancing treatment options for this unmet medical need."

The LumiHeal System has shown to stimulate the skin's own biological processes and repair mechanisms, which impacts cellular signaling pathways and improves patient outcomes. The LumiHeal System is intended to be used in conjunction with standard of care practices for acute and chronic wounds.

CONTACT:

Danny Matthews

SOLEBURY TROUT

dmatthews@troutgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/klox-technologies/r/klox-technologies-inc--files-a-de-novo-classification-request-with-the-u-s--food-and-drug-administra,c3025900

SOURCE KLOX Technologies