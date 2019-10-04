Klox Technologies Inc. Announces Completion of the Acquisition of FB Dermatology

LAVAL, Quebec, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Klox Technologies Inc. (`Klox') a regenerative medicine company focused on the development and commercialization of Fluorescent light energy Biomodulation Systems (`FB System') for applications in dermatology, wound care, and animal health, today announced it has completed the acquisition of FB Dermatology, a specialized dermatology company commercializing Kleresca® for the treatment acne, rosacea and skin rejuvenation.

"We continue to be impressed with FB Dermatology's ability to successfully gain commercial traction in multiple territories with the Kleresca® offering," said Carlo Bellini, President of Klox Technologies. "Strategically, we look forward to fully unifying our teams and combining our commercial efforts in Dermatology and Wound care with the aim to expand our product offering and geographic presence."

"We are very excited about unifying the companies and our portfolios of Kleresca® and LumiHeal™, creating a leader within regenerative medicine, utilizing fluorescent light energy based technologies", said Mikkel Schoedt, SVP of Operations for Klox Technologies.

Kleresca® utilizes the FB System to offer non-invasive treatment options for both therapeutic and aesthetic conditions using fluorescent light energy (FLE) to stimulate the skin's own biological processes and repair mechanisms. Kleresca® is currently indicated for acne, rosacea and skin rejuvenation.

Currently, Kleresca® is commercially available in select markets in Europe and Australia. The Kleresca® portfolio includes: Kleresca® Acne Treatment, Kleresca® Skin Rejuvenation, Kleresca® Rosacea Treatment and Kleresca® Pre-Post. All products are based on the FB System using fluorescent light energy to stimulate the skin's biological processes.

The Kleresca® platform offers non-invasive treatments for both therapeutic and aesthetic conditions using fluorescent light energy to stimulate the skin's own biological processes and repair mechanisms. Our treatments reduce inflammation, increase the build-up of collagen and normalize cellular activity with high safety and efficacy. In scientific terms, the process is known as photobiomodulation.

Klox Technologies / Kleresca

Mikkel Schoedt

SVP of Operations

msc@kleresca.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kleresca/r/klox-technologies-inc--announces-completion-of-the-acquisition-of-fb-dermatology,c2924999

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/kleresca/i/kleresca-small,c2695205 KLeresca small

SOURCE Kleresca