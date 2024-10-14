Kliro Capital Partners and ICB launch Fortitude Spirits Group to create, nurture and scale spirits brands

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kliro Capital Partners, who acquired ICB in June 2023, today announce the launch of Fortitude Spirits Group, with the ambition to become one of the leading independent UK spirits companies. Fortitude Spirits Group, led by industry experts and with significant production investment, will co-operate with industry partners to create value across production, brand building and distribution.

Fortitude Spirits Group includes 3 divisions:

Fortitude Spirits: create, nurture and scale distinctive brands, which will disrupt in culture outlet, appealing to consumers globally.

Fortitude Spirits Group will be led by:

Warren Scott – Kliro Capital Partners and Fortitude Spirits Group Chairman. Warren was previously Founder and CEO of Quintessential Brands Group and an investment banker with JP Morgan, KPMG and Jefferies in a career spanning 25 years

Fortitude Spirits Group Chairman, Warren Scott says: "Fortitude Spirits Group will offer a unique service to customers, brand owners and consumers. The group will strive to discover new sources of category growth across every price point, break new boundaries in spirit creation and be a pioneering partner to guide customers and brand owners towards the shared spirit of success."

Key Facts

UK Industry accredited production facility in Middlesborough

Capacity to deliver 6 million cases per year

400+ SKUs produced each year across every shape and size

UK-wide distribution network

Premium Brands for International Markets: Rozel Rosé Vodka, Café Solo Coffee Liqueur and Hawksbill Spiced Rum

Contacts:

UK distribution: cpountney@fortitudedrinks.co.uk

Premium Brands: amcleod@fortitudespirits.com

Contract distilling and manufacturing: cdmenquires@icbrands.co.uk

