Klinikk Hausken Deploys Fairtility's CHLOE Technology, Bringing Transparent AI Solution to Norway's Largest Fertility Network

CHLOE Embryo Quality Insights Capability Supports Clinical and Operational Efficiency Across Network Clinics, Enhancing Patient Care and Treatment Outcomes

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairtility, the transparent AI innovator powering reproductive care for improved outcomes, announced that Klinikk Hausken, part of Medicover and Norway's largest fertility network, has successfully deployed Fairtility's CHLOE technology, leveraging its Embryo Quality Insights capability, CHLOE EQ, in all five of its embryology labs.

"We selected CHLOE EQ™ for its unmatched ability to provide quantifiable biological data on embryo development in language that our embryologists trust: human biology. Its transparency and interpretability set it apart from other AI-based decision support tools available," said Shabana Sayed, Senior Embryologist, and IVF Lab Manager at Klinikk Hausken, part of Medicover. "CHLOE EQ's reliability and transparency have been instrumental in both our clinical and embryology teams wholeheartedly embracing AI technology in our routine workflow. Offering this transparency to both our internal teams and our patients is transformative to the IVF journey, which has historically been a 'black box' process."

Klinikk Hausken validated CHLOE technology on large data sets in two of its embryology labs prior to implementation. Following this process, Norway's largest fertility network implemented CHLOE technology into workflows across its clinics. Despite utilizing different Time Lapse Incubator (TLI) systems in its various labs, CHLOE integration was seamless across TLIs and with the network's Electronic Medical Record system.

"CHLOE technology is bringing standardization to the subjective and differentiated decision-making that takes place in embryology labs, where protocols and equipment may differ from lab to lab, and with embryologists having varying levels of experience," said Eran Eshed, CEO and Co-founder of Fairtility. "CHLOE EQ augments embryologists' abilities and reduces their administrative time, essentially super-charging each embryologist to be more effective in the lab while reducing risk-factors for burnout."

CHLOE EQ has augmented and standardized decision-making processes for selecting the most viable embryos for transfer or for cryopreservation. It provides automated annotations of embryos' biological development, including morphokinetic timings, and provides accurate predictions for blastocyst development and expansion.

Supporting clinical decision-making and streamlining workflows has also resulted in operational benefits. Klinikk Hausken can now more efficiently schedule embryo transfers for patients at the optimal point in embryos' development process. Additionally, CHLOE EQ reports are utilized in daily treatment summary meetings with clinical and nursing staff, ensuring patients receive consistent, reliable, and accurate information about their embryo quality.

Klinikk Hausken is Norway's largest private IVF network, supporting over 1,500 IVF cycles annually. The network is committed to investing in its team and its technology, all to support improved patient care, as prospective parents pursue their dreams of having children.

About Fairtility

Fairtility is powering reproductive care through transparent AI to improve outcomes. Its core technology, CHLOE, equips clinicians and their patients with unparalleled visibility into fertility treatment. CHLOE is a single, intelligent product suite with an expanding set of capabilities. It can automatically quantify established biomarkers and discover novel ones at scale throughout embryo development and oocyte assessment, all with the intention of setting a new standard in reproductive care. CHLOE EQ™ and CHLOE OQ™ bring standardized and objective analysis designed to improve outcomes, making fertility care more efficient and transparent for both IVF professionals and patients. To learn more about Fairtility™ or schedule a demo, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

