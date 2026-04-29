KLEKT APPOINTS FORMER H&M EXECUTIVE DANIEL KULLE AS BOARD MEMBER TO SUPPORT GLOBAL GROWTH

AMSTERDAM , April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KLEKT, Europe's leading marketplace for sneakers, collectibles and streetwear, has appointed Daniel Kulle as Board Member, as the company continues to scale its international operations.

Daniel Kulle

Kulle brings extensive experience in global retail. As President of H&M North America, he grew the business from $1.5 billion to $5 billion in revenue, overseeing more than 600 store openings and expanding the brand across both physical retail and e-commerce channels. He later served as CEO of Forever 21 and has advised major fashion groups including PVH, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

His appointment reflects KLEKT's ambition to strengthen its position within the fast-growing resale market, where demand for authenticated sneakers and streetwear continues to rise, particularly among younger consumers.

"KLEKT sits at a unique intersection of culture, community and commerce. The team has a clear vision for growth, and I'm looking forward to supporting its global expansion," said Kulle.

Mark Dowds, CEO of KLEKT, added: "Bringing in leadership of Daniel's calibre is a significant step as we continue to scale internationally. We are building a platform designed for long-term growth at the intersection of culture and commerce."

Kulle joins an investor and advisory network that includes Sarah Friar, CFO of OpenAI, alongside backing from Barclays and Techstart Ventures.

As KLEKT expands beyond Europe, the company remains focused on building a global, community-driven marketplace that connects culture and commerce, while delivering trust through authentication and a seamless digital experience.

About KLEKT

KLEKT is Europe's leading marketplace for sneakers, streetwear and collectibles, enabling users to buy and sell authenticated products in a trusted, community-led environment. Built for a new generation of consumers, the platform connects culture and commerce at scale.

The company recently announced Sean Wotherspoon as an investor and Chief Community Curator, further strengthening its cultural positioning within the global streetwear market.

For more information, visit: www.klekt.com

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