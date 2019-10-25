Klaytn's Fastest-Growing Blockchain Ecosystem: Numerous Global Exchanges, Wallets, and DApp Listing Sites Join Kakao's Klaytn

For exchanges, 'OKEx' is participating, in addition to 'Upbit Indonesia' and 'Coinone' that already support Klaytn's token KLAY or KLAY compatible tokens. Supporting the trading of over 300 crypto assets from 180 different countries, OKEx is one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, serving over 20 million users. Also joining Klaytn is 'BitForex,' which supports the trading of over 300 crypto assets from 200 different countries. BitForex operates global offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and the Philippines.

Klaytn is also partnering with 'OpenSea,' one of the largest digital asset platforms that allows users to buy and sell blockchain-based collectibles, game items, and other digital assets. Once Klaytn-powered BApps launch NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) based on their in-app game items or assets, the users will be able to trade them via OpenSea.

In addition to 'NOVA Wallet' and 'Bitberry,' 7 new wallets are now supporting the trade of KLAY or KLAY compatible tokens. The partners include 'Bitkeep,' the decentralized multi-chain wallet with 1.4 million global users; 'ZenGo,' the first keyless crypto wallet that offers both simplicity and security to manage and buy multiple blockchains; 'Huobi Wallet,' the China-based multi-currency wallet, famous for its highly reliable security and simple functions; 'Torus,' the blockchain wallet that allows users to log on with their Google, Facebook, and Reddit accounts; 'Hexlant,' the blockchain laboratory that developed the 'KlaytnPhone Wallet,' which was embedded in the Samsung's Galaxy Note10 variant, 'KlaytnPhone'; 'D'CENT,' the hardware wallet that provides bank grade EAL 5+ safely executed on Secure OS; and 'Midas Protocol,' the universal crypto wallet that ensures strong security, integrated with an in-app marketplace and multiple exchanges.

Blockchain application listing sites including 'DApp.com' and 'State of the DApps' are also participating in the Klaytn ecosystem. Functioning as curated directories of blockchain applications built on various platforms such as Ethereum, EOS, and Steem, the portals categorize and rank applications based on data analysis. More than a dozen Klaytn-powered blockchain applications are already listed on both DApp.com and State of the Dapps, with more BApps to be listed soon.

Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, heading the development and operation of the Klaytn platform, said, "We look forward to seeing more developers participate in our platform as we continue to expand and solidify our ecosystem." He further commented, "As Asia's no. 1 blockchain platform, we will offer high-quality, user-friendly blockchain services for millions of users."

Klaytn is a global public blockchain platform developed by Ground X, the blockchain subsidiary of the leading South Korean Internet company, Kakao. Klaytn is a service-centric blockchain platform providing an intuitive development environment and friendly end-user experience. It is built upon solid reliability and significant stability with substantial service development for mass adoption. The platform allows real-world applications of large scale to be produced right away so that our end-users can make full use of services without much expertise in blockchain or cryptocurrency.

