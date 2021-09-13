KLAR Partners funds invest in Oleter Group to build the leading Northern European provider of Property Damage Restoration ("PDR") services

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Funds advised by KLAR Partners Limited ("KLAR Partners" or "KLAR"), have invested in Oleter Group, one of the Nordic region's leading PDR providers. KLAR has invested as a growth partner alongside the existing owners and management with the objective of developing the company into the leading provider of PDR services in Northern Europe.

Oleter Group consists of Ocab and Frøiland Bygg Skade (FBS), market-leading providers of property damage restoration services. The service offering includes damage inspection, pest control and restoration of fire and water damage. The group has a strong geographical presence in Sweden and Norway with close to 1,700 employees in 90 locations. In 2020, Oleter Group had sales of approximately SEK 2 billion.

The investment in Oleter Group is in line with KLAR's strategy to invest in companies providing mission-critical services in resilient and growing markets.

"Our investment in the Oleter Group is at the very core of KLAR's expertise. The group is active in a highly attractive market and has a clear sustainability profile which forms a solid foundation on which we can build the next growth chapter of the business. We look forward to partner with management and the team to build a leading Northern European PDR platform," said Petter Darin, KLAR Team Leader.

"We are excited to welcome KLAR as a new partner to accelerate the growth of Oleter Group, both organically and through acquisitions, into a market leader of PDR services. We share a strong focus on people and culture and in addition KLAR will contribute industry-specific experience and geographical reach to the team," said Bo Ingemarson, Chairman of the Board, Oleter Group.

About Oleter Group

Oleter Group is a leader in PDR in the Nordic region and consists of Ocab (dehumidification and decontamination services in Sweden), Frøiland Bygg Skade (PDR services in Norway), NHS (underground infrastructure services), MCM Relining and S-Pipe (relining), and Planea (property development consulting services). The business has a strong geographical presence with approximately 1,700 employees established in close to 90 locations in Norway and Sweden. The company benefits from close and stable customer relationships in stable markets with underlying secular growth trends. In 2020, the Group delivered SEK 2 billion of sales.

About KLAR Partners

KLAR Partners is a European private equity firm focused on investments in companies operating in business services and light industrials. The companies in which KLAR invests each have an annual turnover of approximately EUR 50-500m and are headquartered in the Nordics, Benelux or DACH regions. With investment professionals located in London, Stockholm, Frankfurt and Brussels, together with a broad international network in the industry, KLAR has a proven business model to support, develop and grow companies. KLAR's senior professionals have worked together for many years and have more than 50 years of combined investment experience in KLAR's industry-specific and geographical focus area. KLAR Partners is a signatory of United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. More information about KLAR can be found on the company's website at www.klarpartners.com.

