Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin Release White Paper Defining PV Module Quality Requirements

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwa, a world leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services, is proud to announce the release of a new white paper developed as a collaboration between solar business groups Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin. This white paper introduces a comprehensive set of new photovoltaic (PV) module quality requirements aimed at enhancing the reliability and performance of solar sites worldwide.

Raising the Bar on PV Quality, a white paper from Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin

The white paper, titled "Raising the Bar: Defining acceptable levels of quality for PV modules" addresses critical industry challenges by assigning benchmarks for evaluating the quality of solar modules through extended reliability Product Qualification Program (PQP) testing, Pre-Shipment Inspection (PSI), Batch Testing and Ongoing Reliability Monitoring (ORM).

"This white paper highlights key aspects for module procurement and displays our commitment in pushing the industry to higher levels of quality," said Terry Jester, Managing Director for North America at Kiwa PI Berlin. "We believe our updated guidance will be instrumental in advancing the solar industry and safeguarding renewable energy investments worldwide."

Maintaining high quality PV modules is essential for the sustainable growth of the industry. Kiwa PVEL and Kiwa PI Berlin, recognized for their expertise in solar testing, in-factory inspections and technical advisory, have collaborated to provide a comprehensive guide that outlines heightened approaches to increase module durability and long-term performance via testing and inspections.

Key Highlights of the White Paper include:

Official guidance on PQP result acceptance including defined pass/fail thresholds.

Pre-Shipment Inspection test scope, sample size and Acceptable Quality Level (AQL) requirements.

Recommendations for Batch Testing and Ongoing Reliability Monitoring, including test protocols, test frequency and result expectations.

"We have used the past years of PQP data to create clear direction for the industry on what test results should be considered acceptable" commented Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL. "This is the first time Kiwa PVEL has publicly provided this guidance, which will surely lead to more reliable PV module designs and material selection."

The white paper is now available for download at kiwa.com/raising-the-bar.

About Kiwa PVEL

Kiwa PVEL is the leading reliability and performance testing lab for downstream solar project developers, financiers, and asset owners around the world. As part of the larger Kiwa Group, Kiwa PVEL's integrated services for the solar supply chain offer technical solutions for mitigating risk, optimizing financing and improving solar and energy storage systems performance throughout the project lifecycle.

For over a decade, Kiwa PVEL's Product Qualification Program (PQP) has been globally recognized for replacing assumptions about PV module performance with quantifiable metrics. Related data and consulting services offered by Kiwa PVEL provide vital procurement intelligence to a network of downstream solar buyers. Visit kiwa.com/pvel and kiwa.com/solar to learn more.

About Kiwa PI Berlin

Kiwa PI Berlin provides expert technical diligence, procurement, and quality assurance services for a wide range of solar installers, integrators, project developers, utilities and investors. We enable our clients to manage technical risk associated with the investment or procurement of PV equipment. We leverage direct relationships with PV module, inverter and battery manufacturers, apply our expertise to qualified manufacturers and independently verify quality, reliability, and performance.

Contact

Ashley Fallon

Head of Marketing, Kiwa PVEL

ashley.fallon@kiwa.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2497786/Kiwa_PVEL_Raising_the_Bar_Report.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2377096/Kiwa_Logo.jpg