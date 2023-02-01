Kitchen Appliances Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 351.11 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Outlook

SYDNEY, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the comprehensive business research on "Kitchen Appliances Market" includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Kitchen Appliances Market research report gives critical information about the market and business landscape. It suggests how the company is perceived by the target customers and clients that are desired to reach. The report helps understand how to connect with customers, how to stack up against the competition, and how to plan next steps. It plays an important role in the process of developing products and services, bringing them to the marketplace, and marketing them to consumers. For many businesses, Kitchen Appliances Market report acts as a key component in developing marketing strategy by providing a fact-based foundation for estimating sales and profitability.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the kitchen appliances market was valued at USD 241.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 351.11 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis:

Kitchen appliances are devices and instruments used to perform kitchen tasks more efficiently. They run on either electricity or gas and are primarily used in the kitchen for cooking, storage, and cleaning. Kitchen appliances come in a wide range of colours, materials, styles, sizes, and mechanisms, and include devices like ovens, refrigerators, stoves, blenders, and dishwashers that help the user save time, money, and energy while cooking.

The rising popularity of reality shows such as Top Chef, MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen, Iron Chef, and Chopped, which have revitalised the cooking arena, is a key growth driver for the market. Furthermore, cooking has become a popular career choice, which is expected to boost demand for kitchen appliances. Kitchen appliance manufacturers constantly develop, innovate, and integrate IoT with kitchen appliances. Companies are focusing on reducing energy consumption and promoting sustainability.

Top Leading Key Players of Kitchen Appliances Market:

Friedr. Dick GmbH & Co ( Germany )

) GLOBAL APPLIANCES USA (U.S)

(U.S) KAI USA LTD (U.S)

LTD (U.S) Kiya corp. ( Japan )

) MAC Knife (U.S)

Messermeister ( Germany )

) Victorinox AG ( Switzerland )

) Anker Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd ( South Korea )

) Shenzhen Proscenic Technology Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Neato Robotics, Inc. (U.S.)

Cecotec Innovaciones S.L. ( Spain )

) LG Electronics Inc ( South Korea )

) Dyson Limited (U.K.)

Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Sharp Corporation (U.S.)

Recent Development:

Electrolux is expanding its kitchen products in collaboration with Google by incorporating Google Assistant, which allows users to control kitchen appliances using voice commands.

Furthermore, in 2019, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH acquired nearly 65 percent of the global food platform Kitchen Stories, transforming it into an integrated software, hardware, and service provider.

Samsung will launch Smart Induction in Built-in Cooktop with Wi-Fi in August 2021 , which will help to cook meals faster while reducing energy and emissions.

Opportunity

Environmental concerns about rising pollution and global warming have prompted the development of energy-efficient appliances. Technological advancements in line with this trend may enable manufacturers to make significant gains over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, regulatory bodies are expected to consider such portfolio in the industry, potentially boosting the current growth rate. The increasing number of e-commerce retailers and next-generation device developments for increased consumer convenience, connectivity, and energy-saving features are likely to present a potential growth landscape. Ongoing rural electrification projects would also provide stable growth prospects for viable kitchen appliance market penetration in the long run.

Global Kitchen Appliances Market Drivers

Intervention of advance products and rising popularity of reality shows

Rising introduction of advanced products is a vital factor responsible for market growth, as is rising popularity of reality shows such as master chef, top chef, hell's kitchen, iron chef, and chopped, which have renewed the arena of cooking, and rising demand for food products due to increasing disposable income, among other factors driving the kitchen appliances market. Furthermore, the growing number of restaurants and eateries will create new opportunities for the kitchen appliances market during the forecast period.

The rapid advancements in products to provide convenience as well as are safe for environment

Furthermore, the introduction of novel shapes and sizes and new features for improved usability are expected to boost the market. The growing number of hotels and restaurants and government and association regulations governing cleanliness and hygiene are major factors driving the kitchen appliances market. Consumers' growing preference for e-commerce fuels the growth of the kitchen appliances. The growing desire to improve the visual appearance of various food dishes is also expected to drive market demand in the coming years. In addition, the introduction of modular and energy-efficient kitchen equipment, such as induction cooktops, speed cooking ovens, and warming drawers, is fuelling market growth.

Restraints

High initial capital and maintenance costs are expected to have a negative impact on consumer interest in new device developments. Uneven economic development in rural China, India, and Africa is causing power outages. Furthermore, approximately 50% of the population in 38 of 49 Sub-Saharan African countries live without electricity, which will have a negative impact on the size of the kitchen appliances market.

Global Kitchen Appliances Market Segmentations:

Product Type

Refrigerator

Cooking Appliance

Dishwasher

Others

Application

Commercial

Household

Fuel type

Electric

Cooking Gas

Others

Product structure

Built in

Free stand

Distribution channel

Online

Offline

Kitchen Appliances Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the kitchen appliances market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America has a sizable market share and is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. Consumer purchasing power is expected to increase the growth of the North American market in the coming years. Similarly, Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Rising demand from emerging economies, driven by rising disposable income and improved lifestyles, is expected to provide market participants with potential growth opportunities in the coming years. Due to these factors, this region is expected to experience rapid growth in the near future.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Kitchen Appliances Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Kitchen Appliances market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Kitchen Appliances market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Kitchen Appliances market?

What indicators are likely to stimulate the Kitchen Appliances market?

What are the main strategies of the major players in the Kitchen Appliances market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the main advances in the Kitchen Appliances market?

How do regulatory standards affect the Kitchen Appliances market?

