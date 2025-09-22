KIPLING LAUNCHES ITS NEW FW25 COLLECTION AND GLOBAL BRAND CAMPAIGN "FOLLOW YOUR MONKEY"

ANTWERP, Belgium, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This autumn, Kipling unveils its FW25 collection alongside a bold new global brand campaign, "Follow Your Monkey." More than a new collection launch, the campaign is a celebration of Kipling's playful spirit, embodied by its most iconic monkey mascot.  

Kipling AW25 Brand Campaign

At the heart of the campaign is Kipling's iconic monkey, the OG, unmistakable accessory; more than a keychain, it is a symbol of the brand's attitude. Playful, colourful and with a carefree spirit, the monkey embodies Kipling's philosophy of Live Light and encourages consumers to follow their impulses, embrace spontaneity and turn everyday moments into something unexpected.

The FW25 collection stays true to Kipling's heritage while introducing a fresh, adventurous edge with their newest print styles. Designed for modern living, the collection features the brand's most recognizable silhouettes, crafted from its signature lightweight crinkled nylon. Durable and sturdy, each piece combines everyday practicality with versatile style for life on-the-go, always finished with the beloved monkey keychain. 

This season introduces the standout Wild Leopard print. Available across bags, backpacks, luggage and accessories, this bold design embodies independence and self-expression. With smart functionality and thoughtfully created to be worn as coordinated sets, the Wild Leopard pieces are crafted for movement and adventure, offering a fierce yet playful statement for FW25. 

Kipling's newest collection is available now at kipling.com and select retailers. For more information, visit https://eu.kipling.com/en-be

ABOUT KIPLING 

Founded in 1987 in Antwerp, Belgium, Kipling established itself as a global handbag brand by embodying a carefree spirit. Through its signature crinkled nylon and the iconic monkey keychain, Kipling delivers practical, durable and versatile bags in expressive colors and patterns all over the globe, so you can Live Light. 

