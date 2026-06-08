KinoSec Launches a Cross-Domain Autonomous Penetration Testing Platform

KinoSec's autonomous penetration testing platform continuously identifies and exploits vulnerabilities before attackers are able to.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KinoSec has launched an autonomous penetration testing platform aimed at covering the full external attack surface. Unlike alternatives that focus on a single domain, KinoSec offers cross-domain context for every surface it tests. Amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and automated threats, the ability to discover vulnerabilities across web and cloud assessments could have a meaningful business impact.

Elite and Autonomous Cybersecurity

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Founded on February 10, 2026, KinoSec got its start in Vienna, Austria, with a team of offensive security professionals. Building from their long-term mission to develop the world's most powerful autonomous ethical hacker, the company has expanded into the United States and is currently registered as a Delaware C-Corp. Currently, the company hopes to facilitate a go-to-market expansion initiative.

Today, KinoSec enables companies to continuously identify and exploit real vulnerabilities before attackers do, without having to hire a dedicated team. For its services, the company has ranked first on the XBOW autonomous pentesting benchmark and other metrics, empowering users to protect the entire external attack surface. With a single product, KinoSec is making an impact in cybersecurity.

As KinoSec's tagline states, "Companies pay us to hack them so that governments can use us to hack criminals tomorrow."

Overcoming Challenges to Build a Trusted Tool

In order to deliver a comprehensive penetration testing tool, KinoSec aims to deliver a cross-domain context. When a vulnerability is discovered during network testing, it can inform and chain these findings to those from web and cloud evaluations. This enables the discovery of exploit chains, privilege escalation, and even zero-days that siloed tools might overlook. Most importantly, KinoSec ensures that organizations only need to buy one product to cover their attack surface.

"What makes this possible," a company representative stated, " is KinoSec's human reasoning-first architecture. Rather than simply running tools and commands, the platform models why a hacker does what they do; replicating the decision-making of an elite offensive security professional."

This approach enables KinoSec to analyze a business's operations in context and prioritize findings based on real-world impact. Furthermore, the tool ensures that business owners and security teams can make sense of information gathered across domains in order to identify risks that might have gone unnoticed. Certainly, this level of visibility could have potential in an ever-shifting security environment.

Looking to the Future of Cybersecurity

Although KinoSec has delivered a comprehensive penetration testing platform, the company's ambitions in cybersecurity extend much farther. The company's long-term vision is to deliver an autonomous hacker capable of being deployed by governments to identify, track, and neutralize high-profile cybercriminals. As such, KinoSec's ultimate goal is to push for a world with less crime.

About KinoSec

KinoSec is an autonomous penetration testing platform that covers the full external attack surface, including web, application programming interface (API), cloud, open source intelligence (OSINT), internet of things (IoT), operational technology (OT), drones, and robots. KinoSec's long-term mission is to protect organizations today and enable governments to neutralize cyber criminals tomorrow.

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Alexis Lingad

alexis@kinosec.com

https://kinosec.ai