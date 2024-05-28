Kinomica, King's College London and King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to Present Research Abstract at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Investigators will present study highlighting a phosphoproteomic diagnostic for patient stratification of first line systemic hepatocellular carcinoma therapy

LONDON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinomica Ltd., a developer of KScan® precision oncology diagnostics, today announced the company and collaborators from King's College London and King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will be presenting at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, which will be held May 31 – June 4, in Chicago, IL.

Debashis Sarker MBChB FRCP PhD, Reader in Experimental Oncology, King's College London and Consultant Medical Oncologist at King's College Hospital, part of King's Health Partners, will present the results of the collaboration in a poster titled 'Identification of a predictive phosphoproteomic signature of response to atezolizumab and bevacizumab (AB) in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (aHCC)'.

Details of the poster presentation are as follow:

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Saturday June 1, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

Poster Board Number: 110

Abstract Presentation Number: 2631

"We look forward to sharing our important work that for the first time describes a promising biomarker signature with the potential to predict response to the immunotherapy atezolizumab and bevacizumab in patients with aHCC," said Dr Sarker. "An important characteristic of the study is that the biomarkers have been derived from real-world Tru-Cut biopsies taken at diagnosis providing confidence in their potential clinical utility."

"This collaborative effort, drawing on multidisciplinary expertise and rich clinical proteomic data demonstrates the predictive power of the KScan® diagnostic platform," said Tim Fell PhD, Executive Chair of Kinomica. "We look forward to extending this collaborative research to determine predictive biomarkers to other approved aHCC therapies and the creation of a multi-drug diagnostic to aid therapy selection."

Kinomica will be attending ASCO. Please contact us to request a meeting.

About Kinomica

Kinomica is a developer of precision oncology diagnostics. The company has developed KScan®, a phosphoproteomic diagnostic platform to help clinicians better realize the full potential of precision medicine by predicting which of the drugs currently approved to treat a disease a particular patient will respond best to, thereby aiding clinical decision making. Learn more at www.kinomica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is one of the UK's largest and busiest teaching hospitals. The Trust is recognised internationally for its work in liver disease and transplantation, neurosciences, cardiac, haemato-oncology, fetal medicine, stroke and major trauma.

Our hospitals include King's College Hospital (Denmark Hill), the Princess Royal University Hospital (PRUH), and Orpington Hospital – we also provide some services at Beckenham Beacon and Queen Mary's Hospital, Sidcup.

We provide care to 1.5 million patients in Southwark, Lambeth, Bromley, Bexley, Lewisham and elsewhere in south-east London and parts of Kent. In 2021, we launched our strategy, Strong Roots, Global Reach, with our new vision to be BOLD.

About King's Health Partners

King's Health Partners brings research, education and clinical practice together across three NHS Foundation Trusts, Guy's and St Thomas', King's College Hospital, and South London and Maudsley, with a world-leading university, King's College London.

We are an Academic Health Science Centre, improving health and care services by translating early scientific research, discoveries and ideas to benefit patients and communities we serve in south London and beyond. We connect people and programmes across our partnership and train and develop future generations of healthcare professionals.

Collectively, we serve nearly 40,000 students from 190 countries. Our 45,000 staff conduct around 4.8 million patient visits and we have a turnover of nearly £5 billion.

Find out more at kingshealthpartners.org

