Kinomica Announces Multiple Abstracts on its KScan® Precision Oncology Diagnostic Platform to be Presented at the 72nd Annual Meeting of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry

Phosphoproteomics has potential to enhance clinical decision making in precision medicine

LONDON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinomica Ltd., a developer of diagnostics for precision oncology therapy selection, today announces that it will be presenting six abstracts detailing various aspects of its KScan® diagnostic platform at the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) annual meeting, which will be held June 2-6, in Anaheim, CA.

"We are delighted to be able to showcase multiple elements of the KScan® platform and illustrate how these components coalesce into a biomarker discovery capability that provides insights that would otherwise be unobtainable," said Arran Dokal PhD, CTO of Kinomica. "It's well accepted that quantitative phosphoproteomics provides unique biological information that is not captured by other technologies, but any clinical utilization of the technology has been considered challenging. The data we are presenting at ASMS, coupled with the development of predictive signatures for first-line therapies in leukemia and hepatocellular cancer, show the challenges can be overcome and highlight the clinical potential of phosphoproteomics."

Abstracts accepted for presentation at ASMS:

Poster No. Poster Title Date of Presentation MP 440 PiQuant: software for rapid and accurate quantification of mass spectrometry-based proteomics data Monday, June 3 TP 057 Phosphoproteomics predict response to Venetoclax plus Azacitidine in Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients Tuesday, June 4 WP 125 Comprehensive profiling of data acquisition strategies to optimize clinically-feasible approaches for monitoring predictive phosphorylation markers Wednesday, June 5 WP 292 Reproducibility analysis of clinically-relevant targets identifies durable phosphopeptide ions Wednesday, June 5 WP 416 A Comprehensive Analysis Pipeline for Phosphoproteomic Biomarker Discovery Wednesday, June 5 ThP 059 Benchmarking machine learning strategies for phosphoproteomic data in clear cell renal carcinoma diagnosis and staging Thursday, June 6

"The breadth and depth of data accepted for presentation at this year's ASMS meeting underline our expertise and dedication to developing clinical proteomics for precision medicine," said Tim Fell PhD, Executive Chair of Kinomica.

About Kinomica

Kinomica is a developer of precision oncology diagnostics. The company has developed KScan®, a phosphoproteomic diagnostic platform to help clinicians better realize the full potential of precision medicine by predicting which of the drugs currently approved to treat a disease a particular patient will respond best to, thereby aiding clinical decision making. Learn more at www.kinomica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422786/4729421/Kinomica_Logo.jpg