Kingfisher National Curry Week 7 - 13 October Celebrating 21 Years of the Nation's Favourite Cuisine

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuck into a tasty tikka or go crazy for jalfrezi during National Curry Week 7 – 13 October 2019 which marks 21 years of celebrating the nation's favourite cuisine, while raising money for charity Curry for Change.

Last year's National Curry Week saw the hashtag #nationalcurryweek trending in the top five UK Twitter trends during its October celebration.

Customers at participating curry houses, restaurants and pubs will get 25% off their food bills during the seven-day festival by downloading a voucher from www.nationalcurryweek.co.uk. To help people find their local participating food outlet, the website features a Curry Map of the UK with a handy postcode restaurant-finder. There are also hints and tips on hosting your own curry night at home.

Sponsors Kingfisher Beer – India's no.1 beer – have produced a cookbook with delicious spicy dishes. From Bombay to Britain contains recipes from 50 of the UK's finest Indian restaurants and is endorsed by award-winning chef Dipna Anand from Brilliant Restaurant in Southall. Priced £14.95, it is available from Amazon and all proceeds go to Curry for Change, supporting Asian and African communities to help beat hunger.

Any restaurant, pub or food outlet that has curry on its menu can sign up to be part of the campaign via a dedicated trade section of the website. To boost sales further and drive footfall, they can spice things up with special events, such as hosting a special curry night pairing different beers with curry dishes and raising money for Curry for Change. The Kingfisher Truck will be on tour to raise awareness even further.

Kingfisher Beer is partnering with Street Feast on 10 October. An immersive foodie experience at Hawker House indoor market, just five minutes from London Bridge, will bring together the best of the UK's curry street food scene for one night only.

National Curry Week's sponsor is Kingfisher Beer UK, India's no.1 lager which is crisp, clean and unfailingly refreshing, its deft balance of light bitterness and citrus makes for a perfect partnership with the heat and spice of even the richest curry. Brewed for over 150 years to an authentic and most venerable recipe, Kingfisher is the Real Taste of India.

Bottled 330ml and 650ml, 4.8% ABV, draught 4.3%.

