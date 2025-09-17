Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Nadrah Trading Co. Joins $51.3M Seed Round to Back UNION Technologies' Industrial Defense Mission

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNION, a U.S.-based advanced Manufacturing Prime behind a novel autonomous artillery factory, has closed a $51.3 million round of financing to accelerate deployment of its software-driven munitions production platform. Among the strategic investors in the round is Nadrah Trading Co., a leading Saudi industrial group with deep alignment to the Kingdom's defense sector and Vision 2030 industrial strategy.

Muhammad Al Hassan, CEO of Nadrah Trading Co., with Michael R. Pompeo, UNION Board Director and former U.S. Secretary of State and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

The partnership signals a shared commitment to reindustrialization and deterrence. As the West rebuilds its stockpiles, allies like Saudi Arabia are turning to advanced, sovereign capabilities to strengthen collective security. Nadrah's support will deepen bilateral cooperation across industrial modernization, strategic manufacturing, and technology transfer initiatives.

Muhammad Al Hassan, CEO of Nadrah Trading Co., said:

"Our investment in Union Technologies is more than financial—it is a commitment to building enduring industrial and defense ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States. Union's state-of-the-art approach to munitions manufacturing, robotics, and software integration complements Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 strategy to diversify its industrial base and strengthen our defense capability. We are proud to support this partnership and look forward to its impact on both nations."

Will Somerindyke, CEO of Union Technologies, added:

"We engineer factories—we're also reinforcing alliances. Nadrah understands the stakes. They bring speed, clarity, and strategic alignment to a critical moment in defense manufacturing. Together, we'll accelerate industrial strength where it's needed most."

UNION will use proceeds from the round to scale Factory-01 in Dallas, TX—the largest large-caliber shell forge in the United States—and expand its integrated robotics, energetics, and software platforms. The facility will manufacture 155mm artillery shells and serve as a deployable blueprint and co-architect for allied nations seeking sovereign deterrence capabilities.

About Union Technologies

Union Technologies is a U.S.-based defense manufacturer reindustrializing America's munitions base through software, automation, and robotics. UNION builds autonomous, deployable factories to restore strategic stockpiles for the U.S. and our Allies to deliver deterrence as infrastructure—not inventory. The company is operationalizing the largest artillery shell forge in the United States, with integrated load, assemble, and pack capabilities to restore the industrial edge of the West and ensure the free world is never.

About Nadrah Trading Co.

Nadrah Trading Co. is a Saudi industrial investment firm advancing the Kingdom's Vision 2030 strategy across defense, manufacturing, and strategic technology sectors. Nadrah builds long-term partnerships to accelerate capability, resilience, and regional security.

