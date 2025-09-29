Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and Royal Commission for AlUla Sign Partnership to Advance Sustainable Development Through Culture

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Culture and the Royal Commission for AlUla have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Riyadh during the Cultural Investment Conference to strengthen cooperation in culture, heritage and development. The agreement was signed by Vice Minister of Culture Hamed Fayez and RCU Chief Executive Officer Abeer AlAkel, marking a key step towards positioning AlUla as a global cultural destination.

Memorandum of Understanding between Ministry of Culture and the Royal Commission for AlUla Bringing together more than 100 experts and 1,500 participants, the Cultural Investment Conference will chart new pathways for culture as a driver of sustainable growth.

His Excellency Vice Minister of Culture Hamed Fayez affirmed that this agreement drives forward the partnership between the Ministry of Culture and RCU, paving the way to significantly enhance the presence of Saudi cultural identity in AlUla. He noted that AlUla seamlessly blends diverse natural landscapes with authentic heritage and thousands of years of history. It stands as an open-air museum and a powerful reflection of the human civilizations that have flourished across the Kingdom's land.

Abeer AlAkel, CEO of RCU, stated that the agreement significantly strengthens RCU's partnership with MOC and builds upon previous successes in areas of shared cultural interest. She added that this agreement represents a fundamental step for cultural development in AlUla, aligning with the cultural ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, and will contribute to the integration of expertise and innovations at both national and global levels, empowering the cultural and knowledge-based economy.

The agreement outlines broad areas of cooperation, underscoring the joint development of cultural infrastructure in AlUla. This includes long-term planning, addressing development needs, and implementing initiatives to ensure the continuity and sustainability of cultural activities across the arts and heritage sectors.

It also supports the coordination of cultural events, festivals and initiatives across a wide spectrum of disciplines, including heritage, cinema, music, museums, culinary arts, visual arts, architecture, design and libraries. The agreement encourages closer cooperation between cultural institutions and RCU to facilitate the exchange of expertise and enhance the quality and diversity of cultural content in AlUla.

In addition, the MoC and RCU will support the development of community-focused, educational and professional programs aimed at nurturing talent and enabling broader participation in the cultural sector at local, national and international levels. The agreement also seeks to stimulate the cultural economy, attract investment into creative industries, and support cultural entrepreneurs in establishing ventures in AlUla, driving inclusive economic growth and generating high-value employment anchored in creativity and knowledge.

This agreement builds upon a strong record of collaboration between MOC and RCU, which has already produced a number of successful initiatives, including the Wadi AlFann Dialogue, the AlUla Future Culture Summit and the 2023 AlUla World Archaeology Summit. The two entities have also jointly supported the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques and have worked together to expand cultural programming across AlUla. Furthermore, the scope extends to initiatives supporting the growth of public and private cultural schools in AlUla.

About the Cultural Investment Conference

The Cultural Investment Conference is an influential platform that highlights culture as both a pillar of national identity and a promising investment opportunity. The annual two-day event positions culture as a sustainable economic engine by supporting innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, while serving as a meeting point to exchange expertise, explore innovative financing tools, and build international partnerships that advance sustainable cultural investment and the growth of creative industries.

About the Ministry of Culture

Saudi Arabia has a vast history of arts and culture. The Ministry of Culture is developing the Kingdom's cultural economy and enriching the daily lives of citizens, residents and visitors.

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry works to support and preserve a vibrant culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and fostering new and inspiring forms of expression for all.

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

RCU, was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU's long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area's natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work and visit.

This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 program.

