King Street Capital Management and Apollo Provide £348 Million Senior Loan to Refinance The Park Tower Hotel, Knightsbridge

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street"), a leading global alternative investment firm, and alternative lender, Cohort Capital, today announced that they, along with funds managed by Apollo (NYSE: APO), have provided a £348 million senior loan facility to support the refinancing of The Park Tower Hotel ("Park Tower"), a prime 271-key freehold hotel in the heart of the Knightsbridge district in London.

The transaction refinances debt initially provided by Cale Street Partners and continues King Street's partnership with the property's long-term owners.

Constructed in 1973, Park Tower is a 16-story landmark property that today includes a casino and restaurant Nusr-Et. It is considered one of Knightsbridge's most prominent hotels, combining a prestigious location with significant repositioning potential.

Park Tower is located opposite the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, close to Sloane Street and Harrods, and with direct views across Hyde Park.

The business plan leverages King Street and Cohort Capital's proven track record of optimising luxury hotel properties, and repositioning prime assets with integrated residential and retail components.

Paul Brennan, Partner and Co-Head of Real Estate at King Street Capital Management, commented, "Park Tower is a landmark Knightsbridge hotel. This transaction plays to our structuring expertise and focus on high-quality hospitality and residential opportunities, delivered with disciplined execution. We're pleased to partner with Apollo and Park Tower ownership, further underscoring our collaborative approach to working with experienced sponsors and lenders on high-quality, complex assets."

Ben Eppley, Partner and Head of Real Estate Credit, Europe, at Apollo, added, "Park Tower is a premier London property in the heart of Knightsbridge. We're pleased to serve as senior lenders in this transaction, supporting Park Tower's high-quality owners alongside the experienced team at King Street as they embark on the repositioning of this landmark asset."

Robert Pritchard, Chief Investment Officer at Cohort Capital, added, "Fantastic to work with King Street and Apollo on the refinance of the Park Tower Hotel, an asset that represents a combination of scale, location and repositioning potential in London's prime hospitality market."

Taylor Wessing and Mutual Finance advised the borrower, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Mishcon De Reya LLP, and Linklaters advised King Street and Apollo.

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995, managing over $29 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm combines deep fundamental research with tactical trading expertise and differentiated sourcing capabilities to uncover dislocations and mispriced opportunities across asset classes and throughout the capital structure.

King Street Real Estate focuses on debt and equity investments in special situations and thematic platforms. Our special situations strategy identifies compelling risk-adjusted investment opportunities across the capital structure, in high-quality real estate assets in major markets. Our exclusive, thematic platforms are built around property sectors with compelling secular tailwinds. Since its inception, King Street has completed transactions totaling over $20 billion in real estate securities and real estate-related investments.

For more information, please visit www.kingstreet.com. Follow King Street Capital Management and King Street Capital Real Estate on LinkedIn.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $840 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About Cohort Capital

Founded in 2019, Cohort Capital is a leading alternative lender focusing on the UK and key European real estate markets. Backed by property and credit professionals, the firm focuses on structuring innovative capital solutions that meet the unique demands of each investment opportunity. Since inception, Cohort Capital has invested over £1.5bn into senior and mezzanine loans across a range of property sectors.

Press contacts:

King Street Capital Management

Prosek Partners

pro-kingstreet@prosek.com

Apollo

EuropeanMedia@Apollo.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797493/King_Street_Capital_Management_Logo.jpg