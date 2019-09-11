KING SKYFRONT, Japan Publishes the September 2019 Issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter

KAWASAKI, Japan, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The September 2019 issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter includes a video interview on gene therapy with Katsuhito Asai, Gene Therapy Research Institution Co.,Ltd; news updates; and highlights of research being conducted by scientists affiliated with K awasaki IN novation G ateway at SKYFRONT (KING SKYFRONT)—the City's flagship science and technology innovation hub focused on the life sciences and environment.

September 2019 issue of Kawasaki SkyFront iNewsletter

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/

The KING SKYFRONT was launched by Kawasaki City in 2013 as a base for scholars, industrialists and government administrators to work together to devise real life solutions to global issues in the life sciences and environment.

KING SKYFRONT is a 40 hectare area located in the Tonomachi area of the Keihin Industrial Region that spans Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture and Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) and an important initiative in establishing the Tonomachi area of Kawasaki City as Asia's Silicon Valley.

Contents of the 16th issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter

Video Feature

Gene therapy: Katsuhito Asai

Gene Therapy Research Institution Co., Ltd, CEO

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/video_feature/vol-16-feature01/

Gene therapy is a technology that puts genes directly into human cells and cures the disease. It was developed in the United States in the middle of the 90's, and many technological improvements since then.

Now the number of applications for gene therapy is increasing compared to cell therapy and regenerative medicine in the United States. It is becoming a boom.

In terms of technological development and innovation, the first is the use of the so called Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) at the time of gene transfer. Gene transfer using this AAV vector is very efficient and safe. So far, clinical research or clinical trials have been conducted in over 200 people worldwide, and there has been no accident using this AAV vector.

Research Highlights

Enhancing the delivery of nucleic acid drugs for cancer treatment

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/research_highlights/vol-16-research01/

Nucleic acid drugs are next-generation drugs that can be used as therapeutic candidates for various intractable diseases, such as cancer, with oligonucleotide structures constituting DNA and RNA as active ingredients. Due to their unstable nature in vivo, nucleic acid drugs are often encapsulated within nanoparticles before injecting into the body. This nanoparticle formulation, however, has the drawback of inaccessibility to intractable tumor tissues, including fibrotic pancreatic cancer and brain tumor. Now, a team led by Kanjiro Miyata at The University of Tokyo and Kazunori Kataoka at the Kawasaki Institute of Industrial Promotion, has designed a polymer that stabilizes nucleic acid drugs, eliminating the need for nanoparticles.

News and Events

Braizon Therapeutics,Inc

Commencement of U.S.A. Operations at LabCentral in Boston, MA.

https://braizon.com/en-news/190329_en/

iCONM/COINS

COINS SDGs promotion video has been completed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCZ_ZWJZ8AU

NanoCarrier Co.,Ltd.

Press release by VBL Therapeutics on "Radiographic Analysis of VB-111 Phase 2 and 3 Clinical Trials in Recurrent Glioblastoma Shows Survival Benefit Associated with Objective Responses and Distinct Signature of VB-111 Activity"

http://ir.vblrx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/radiographic-analysis-vb-111-phase-2-and-3-clinical-trials

NanoCarrier Co.,Ltd.

Press release by VBL Therapeutics on "VBL Final Phase 1/2 Study Results Presented at ASCO Demonstrate VB-111 Dose Dependent Increase in Overall Survival and 58% CA-125 Response Rate in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

http://ir.vblrx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/vbl-final-phase-12-study-results-presented-asco-demonstrate-vb

PeptiDream Inc.

On line article about Patrick Reid, PeptiDream representative director and president, published in Forbes.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/japan/2019/06/10/how-japans-biggest-biotech-is-pioneering-new-peptide-based-drugs/#330b05e259e0

About KING SKYFRONT

Further information

Kawasaki City, Japan, Coastal Area International Strategy Headquarters, International Strategy Promotion Department, KING-SKYFRONT Management Center, City of Kawasaki,

RGBT2 1A, 3-25-10, Tonomachi,

Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-City, Kanagawa,210-0821 Japan

EMAIL: 59kings@city.kawasaki.jp

