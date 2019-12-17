KING SKYFRONT, Japan Publishes the December 2019 Issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter: Drug Delivery Technology to Deliver Drugs to the Brain

KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The December 2019 issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter includes a video interview on gene therapy with Mariko Tosu, Ph.D., President & CEO Braizon Therapeutics. Inc.; news updates; and highlights of research being conducted by scientists affiliated with Kawasaki INnovation Gateway at SKYFRONT (KING SKYFRONT)—the City's flagship science and technology innovation hub focused on the life sciences and environment.

December 2019 issue of Kawasaki SkyFront iNewsletter

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/

The Kawasaki INnovation Gateway at SKYFRONT (KING SKYFRONT) was launched by Kawasaki City in 2013 as a base for scholars, industrialists and government administrators to work together to devise real life solutions to global issues in the life sciences and environment.

KING SKYFRONT is a 40 hectare area located in the Tonomachi area of the Keihin Industrial Region that spans Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture and Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) and an important initiative in establishing the Tonomachi area of Kawasaki City as Asia's Silicon Valley.

Contents of the 17th issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter

Video Feature

Mariko Tosu, Ph.D.

President & CEO, Braizon Therapeutics. Inc.

Drug delivery technology to deliver drugs to the brain

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/video_feature/vol-17-feature01/

Research Highlight

A gene-therapy approach for treating spinal cord injury

Delivery of messenger-RNA to the spinal cord through direct injection enhances motor function recovery after spinal cord injury in mice

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/research_highlights/vol-17-research01/

News and Events

JSR to establish the new JSR Bioscience and Informatics R & D Center in Tonomachi, Kawasaki City

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/news/20191111/

Keio University, Bank of Yokohama and Kawasaki City Institute of Industrial Promotion concluded a memorandum of understanding towards industrial promotion of Kawasaki City

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/news/20191107/

PeptiDream and JSR Initiate a Joint Development Program to Identify Peptides Applicable to Affinity Chromatography

http://contents.xj-storage.jp/xcontents/45870/3487fb4a/fef0/4928/9e4f/defceac682c7/20190920093142583s.pdf

AccuRna signs Feasibility Study Agreement with Astellas Innovation Management LLC

https://accurna.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/EN_20190820.pdf

About KING SKYFRONT

