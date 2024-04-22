Kindred's Journey Towards Zero: Q1 revenue from high-risk players

SLIEMA, Malta, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first quarter of 2024 saw a slight increase in revenue from high-risk players compared to the final quarter of 2023, with 3.2 per cent of Gross winnings revenue from this group of players. Kindred remains fully dedicated to lowering this share of revenue and continues to see a positive behaviour change from players after interventions.

Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) share of revenue from high-risk players showed a slight increase to 3.2 per cent (Q4 2023 3.1 per cent) in the first quarter of 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, the high-risk revenue share decreased marginally. The percentage of detected customers who exhibited improved behaviour after interventions came in at 87.1 per cent (compared to 87.4 per cent in Q4 2023 and 83.0 per cent in Q1 2023). This sustained trajectory in the improvement effect after interventions, observed over an extended period, serves as a testament to the strong dedication and collective efforts throughout the company. It reflects Kindred's ongoing commitment to fostering positive change within the industry.

Global statistics from Kindred Group Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024* Share of gross winnings revenue from high-risk players 3.3 % 3.1 % 3.3 % 3.1 % 3.2 % Improvement effect after interventions 83.0 % 86.4 % 86.7 % 87.4 % 87.1 % *90 day rolling period between 19 December 2023 and 18 March 2024

"We continue to see our share of revenue from high-risk players fluctuate quarter to quarter, and we are working closely with all teams across the company to support customers towards a more sustainable gambling experience. However, it is encouraging to see that our Journey towards Zero data has steadily decreased since 2020. A similar trend can be seen across the healthier gambling behaviour effect after interventions. This tells us two things: our work is paying off, but we need to continue to push ourselves to propel a sustainable progression", says Alexander Westrell, Director of Communications at Kindred Group.

"It was very encouraging to witness the open and transparent discussions at the Sustainable Gambling Conference in London on 20 March, where those with lived experience shared their important stories. Also, it is evident that technology is moving forward, and will provide greater opportunities to detect and intervene in the future. We hope to see more regulators engage with the industry and with experts to secure a more sustainable industry for everyone", continues Alexander Westrell.

In February 2021, Kindred started to communicate about its share of revenue of harmful gambling and reports this data and the improvement effect after interventions each quarter. This is a key part of Kindred's work with fostering a factual and transparent dialogue, paving the way for a more sustainable industry.

About Kindred's Journey towards Zero

Kindred Group is committed to transform gambling by being a trusted source of entertainment that contributes positively to society. Therefore, Kindred has set an ambition to reach zero per cent revenue from harmful gambling and to report this metric on a quarterly basis. This is done to increase transparency, to support a fact-based dialogue about harmful gambling, and to raise awareness of the Group's sustainability work. To read more, visit: www.kindredgroup.com/zero

