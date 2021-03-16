Kindred takes important industry first step offering Gamban software to US customers

LONDON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group has as the first US based operator teamed up with Gamban to offer Unibet customers in the US the ability to block online gambling sites across devices. Kindred has a long-standing cooperation with Gamban since 2017 across Europe and Australia.

Unibet's parent company, Kindred Group (Kindred), has entered into an agreement with the UK-based gambling software provider Gamban, which allows Kindred to offer Unibet customers in the US Gamban's gambling blocking. The software works as a online gambling self-exclusion tool, preventing access to any online gambling site on individual devices.

"Unibet today offers customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana a safe and exciting gambling experience, and has applied for licenses in Illinois and Iowa. It has always been our ambition to bring our European know-how and expertise in Responsible Gambling to the US and our long-standing successful partnership with Gamban perfectly aligns with this ambition, as well as our journey towards zero revenue from harmful gambling by 2023. We are proud to be the very first operator in the US to offer inter-state protection to our customers and we strongly believe this will be an important step for the industry", says Maris Catania, Head of Responsible Gambling and Research at Kindred Group.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Unibet and offer our blocking software in the US - it's a huge step forward for the industry. There's no regulatory pressure for gambling operators to offer blocking software, so it's fantastic Unibet is taking it upon itself to offer increased protection for its customers in the US and on a global scale. This highlights the evolution of the industry in recognising how products like ours can protect their players and the sustainability of their companies, as well as the wider industry", commented Jack Symons, Co-founder of Gamban.

Kindred has an ambition that zero per cent of revenue should come from harmful gambling by 2023. Kindred is the first gambling operator to report the share of revenue that is derived from harmful gambling, and will continue to report this share each quarter. As part of this ambition, Kindred already offers Gamban's software to all its customers who require it in Europe and Australia free-of-charge.

