Kindred partners with Relax Gaming for a unique Avatar-special

VALLETTA, Malta, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred continues to collaborate with Relax Gaming to create avatars exclusively for Kindred customers. This special collaboration results in the design of industry-first LGBTQ+ avatars exclusive for Kindred customers and springs from an internal Kindred Group network idea to celebrate the Pride Month.

Kindred Group has together with Relax Gaming created industry-first LGBTQ+ avatars, available exclusively for Kindred customers. The idea of designing unique LGBTQ+ avatars was developed in Kindred's LGBTQ+ Network meetings. Following a discussion between Kindred and Relax Gaming, an avatar design like the exclusive HexaBingo/HexaPro avatars was developed. The LGBTQ+ avatars blend in with current avatar options but provide an alternative option for customers to present themselves online.

"The accumulative impact over time of these adjustments and inclusion is important for minority-identifying individuals and I am glad that we, as a company, can be a part of that. Internally it means Kindred employees can be proud to work for a diverse and inclusive company, whatever their gender or sexual identity. This is not a tick-box exercise for Kindred, this is aligned with our corporate values and our broader Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy. It might be seen as a small thing for many but we know it brings reassurance that most LGBTQ+ people don't often see," says Gavin Hayward, Chief Human Resources Officer, Kindred Group.

"It's amazing to work for a company that is open to suggestions like this. It's a big world, and there are a lot of different people out there. I have been part of the LGBTQ+ community for many years, and I'm thrilled to see these acknowledgements of inclusion from the mainstream. The difference is vast from when I started in this industry 20 years ago, and it's thanks to individuals and companies like Kindred driving change," concludes Katharine Arnsby, Poker and Bingo Team Lead and a member of Kindred's LGBTQ+ Network.

