Kindred launches a unique Watch&Bet Live Streaming player

VALLETTA, Malta, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred has today launched a ground-breaking bet-overlay live streaming player. Representing an industry-first, the revolutionary move will enable Unibet mobile customers to Watch&Bet on live sports without ever leaving the action. Initially available on the iOS sports app, the exciting new feature will enable Unibet customers to place their bets whilst still watching the on-site sports streams - which will for the first time be presented with a live-odds overlay.

Unibet, a part of Kindred Group, has launched Watch&Bet, a new live streaming player. The seminal development will be available in most of Unibet's European markets, initially on the two biggest in-play sports, football and tennis. The launch will be exclusively on the iOS App - but Android and the mobile web browser will follow very soon after.

The roll-out is in line with the group's app-first mindset and representative of the continued enhancements to the in-play customer experience. Live sports betting is an increasingly important growth area for both the industry and Unibet and the new development will create a more seamless user experience than ever before.

"The new streaming player will take the customer experience to a whole new level. Easily explained with three words – Fast, Easy and Fun. Fast, because it enables our customers to see the action and react to it instantly. Easy, because the design is clever and intuitive. Fun, because this is a whole new way of enjoying the live sports watching and betting experience," explains Erik Bäcklund, Chief Product Officer at Kindred Group.

"Through thorough customer feedback capturing and innovative internal workshops, we dreamt up a grand vision of how we can transform the in-play betting experience and with this new Watch&Bet player we are one step closer towards that dream. But we are far from done, this is the foundation, to which numerous building blocks will be added and we are all really excited over the upcoming releases for our sports betting customers," concludes Bäcklund.

Unibet offer customers access to over 85,000 live streamed sports events and 100,000 racing events from around the world each year.

