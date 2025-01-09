Kindeva Drug Delivery and Emervax Partner To Bring Game Changing Vaccine Administration to Patients

WOODBURY, Minnesota and HOUSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindeva Drug Delivery, a global CDMO and drug delivery expert, and Emervax, a developer of a proprietary circular RNA-based vaccine platform (emxRNATM), today announced an exclusive partnership to co-develop a game-changing solution for the administration of vaccines targeting a variety of emerging viruses.

Kindeva has granted Emervax an exclusive license to use its solid-coated microneedle array patch for their next-generation emxRNATM platform, a ground-breaking innovation in RNA vaccines. Kindeva's technology combined with Emervax's emxRNATM platform sets a new standard for vaccine tolerability and efficacy, helping in the fight against infectious diseases, including, Yellow Fever, Ebola, Monkeypox, Tuberculosis, along with selected cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Kindeva's microneedle array patch provides accurate and reliable intradermal delivery of Emervax's emxRNATM vaccines. A typical emxRNATM dose range aligns with the payload capacity of microneedle technology and improves the stability profile of emxRNATM vaccines, potentially reducing the need for cold chain storage. It is also a minimally invasive way of administering vaccines, helping to remove barriers to vaccination takeup due to its ease of use, potential for at-home dosing and pain free administration for those with trypanophobia.

Emervax's emxRNATM provides a patent protected, proprietary solution that has been shown to be more robust and durable in vivo when compared to mRNA vaccines. Emervax's emxRNATM comprises a circular RNA platform with proprietary sequences that result in high efficiency circularization, significant production of protein and is thermostable. Combining Emervax's emxRNATM with Kindeva's microneedle patch technology will allow for ease of transport and administration of the vaccine to patients all around the world, including those located in low and middle income countries.

Milton Boyer, CEO of Kindeva Drug Delivery, said: "This partnership reflects a common pursuit of a step change improvement in the delivery of advanced vaccines. In harnessing the combination of Kindeva's microneedle array patch technology with Emervax's circular RNA platform, we are excited to work together to unlock breakthrough benefits for patients. In addition to vaccines, our platform has shown tremendous promise across small molecules and biologics targeting a wide range of indications demonstrating the potential for safer, less painful and more convenient intradermal delivery of life saving and life enhancing vaccines and therapies, which conventionally would be administered via an injection."

Peter Weinstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Emervax, commented: "Alongside the obvious advantages for patients, the new solution also offers compelling benefits for pharmaceutical manufacturers. By combining Kindeva's microneedle patches with Emervax's emxRNATM thermostable platform, this solution minimizes the need for cold chain storage and simplifies vaccine administration compared to current standards of care. It also addresses critical challenges in transporting and delivering vaccines to populations in need, ensuring faster and more efficient distribution."

The new joint offering from Kindeva and Emervax is anticipated to move into clinical trials in 2026.

The microneedle array patch enables the intradermal delivery of small and large molecules, peptides, proteins, nucleic acids and biologics. Learn more about this alternative administration route here.

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva Drug Delivery is a leading global powerhouse CDMO for sterile injectable, pulmonary, nasal, transdermal, and intradermal finished dose. We are committed to manufacturing more tomorrows for our customers, colleagues, and patients around the world. We deliver unrivaled expertise across development, manufacturing, and comprehensive analytical services for a broad range of drug-delivery formats. Through strategic investments in cutting-edge technology, we proactively tackle critical industry challenges, including expanding aseptic injectable fill-finish capabilities and leading the way in green propellant initiatives. Combining forces with a diverse global client base, Kindeva operates state-of-the-art manufacturing, research, and development facilities across the U.S. and U.K.

About EmerVax

EmerVax is a pioneering biotechnology company and a spin-out from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. The company is revolutionizing vaccine development with its proprietary emxRNA™ platform, a cutting-edge circular RNA technology that offers superior stability, longevity, and immune response compared to traditional and linear mRNA vaccines. EmerVax addresses critical challenges in vaccine delivery, including cold chain storage and distribution to underserved regions, through breakthrough innovations in genetic elements, purification methods, and thermostable nanoparticle formulations. Targeting high-growth markets in infectious diseases, cancer therapeutics, and autoimmune disorders, EmerVax is advancing RNA vaccines with strong support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).