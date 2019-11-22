Kin + Carta Acquires Software Development Firm Spire Digital

- Kin + Carta announces the acquisition of Spire Digital, a digital transformation consulting and software development-focused company based in Denver, Colorado

- The acquisition expands Kin + Carta's fast-growing Innovation pillar, providing a Western US foothold

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta, an international digital transformation (DX) business, today announces the acquisition of Spire Digital, a Denver, Colorado-based digital transformation company with a focus on software development, user interface design and experience development. The acquisition supports Kin + Carta's expansion in the western United States and supports the expansion of its Innovation pillar, the largest and fastest-growing part of the business.

Spire provides digital innovation services for the Fortune 500 and mid-market growth firms. Spire is ranked first in the region and fifth globally for Custom Software Development by software developer ratings and reviews site Clutch. The team at Spire is comprised of over 100 individuals with core expertise in technical design, development, software, engineering and product strategy. Adam Hasemeyer, President, and Nick Coppolo, Chief Operating Officer, have been leading the business for the past three years and will remain as Spire senior management. Mike Gellman, Spire's founder, will remain an advisor to Spire Digital.

Commenting on the acquisition, Kin + Carta's Chief Executive Officer J Schwan, said:

"The acquisition of Spire Digital is directly in line with our growth strategy, delivering a strategic foothold in the western United States with a best-in-class software design and engineering capability that adds to our fast growing Innovation pillar. Spire has a strong reputation of delivering highly innovative solutions and building a winning culture that's hard to find. We're looking forward to bringing the Spire Digital team into the Kin + Carta Connective."

Adam Hasemeyer, President of Spire said:

"We've grown Spire significantly in recent years and have established a strong reputation in the western US DX market. To realize our fullest potential, we recognized that we needed a partner with deeper resources and a broad geographic reach. We scouted the market from the largest global firms to niche players and decided on Kin + Carta as the perfect choice for Spire. We identify closely with the spirit of entrepreneurialism and agility that we found there and are excited to reach new heights as a part of this impressive organization."

Spire Digital Founder, Mike Gellman, added:

"Kin + Carta is such a solid fit for our team. We're excited to be joining a like-minded group of people and working together to achieve our common goal of solving the world's most difficult digital challenges."

Spire will continue to be based out of Denver, and will support clients globally as the firm begins to collaborate with the Kin + Carta Innovation pillar. The acquisition is subject to closing conditions, which are expected to be satisfied no later than 31 December 2019.

About Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta provides next-generation, digital transformation services that apply creativity, data, and technology to help clients invent, market, and operate new digital products and services. Kin + Carta operates across the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, and Asia and fuses three specialisms - strategy, innovation, and communications - under its organisational model called 'The Connective'.

The business serves the healthcare, financial services, transportation, industrial and agriculture, retail and distribution sectors, among others.

Kin + Carta's global team consists of approximately 1,500 strategists and creatives across four continents, connected by culture and shared ways of working. The Company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Learn more at www.kinandcarta.com

