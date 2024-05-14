BHUBANESWAR, India, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Times Higher Education Young University Rankings has been announced today. In a notable achievement in its academic rankings, KIIT Deemed to be University has ascended to the 11th position in India in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings for 2024. This move demonstrates KIIT's continuous improvement and commitment to excellence in higher education.

KIIT Climbs Higher in Times Young University Rankings 2024

KIIT Deemed to be University, which is just 20 years old, has outshone many older and more established institutions, including several IITs. This achievement is particularly significant considering the youth of the institution compared to others that have been educational pillars for about half a century.

In last year's rankings, KIIT was placed in the cohort of 151–200 globally. KIIT's global rank has significantly improved to 168 in this year's rankings. Out of the 673 universities worldwide evaluated in this year's ranking, 55 were from India, placing KIIT in the elite top echelon of young universities. The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings specifically lists the world's best universities that are 50 years old or younger, assessing them across their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

KIIT's rise in the rankings is a testament to its robust academic framework and innovative educational practices. The university has consistently been recognized for its dynamic approach to education that emphasizes not just academic rigor but also the holistic development of its students.

Faculty, students, and staff at KIIT and KISS have expressed deep gratitude towards the Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta. His visionary leadership and dedication have been pivotal in KIIT's rapid rise and substantial impact on both national and international levels.

Dr. Samanta commented on the achievement, stating, "This ranking is a reflection of our relentless pursuit of academic excellence. At KIIT, we are committed to providing world-class education and preparing our students to be global leaders." He also congratulated all teachers, staff, and students for this achievement.

