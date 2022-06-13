Kiefer Sutherland to front new international advertising campaign for Plus500

LONDON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus500, the global multi-asset fintech group, has launched an international advertising campaign starring Kiefer Sutherland, the Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor, director and singer-songwriter, to elevate its international brand profile amongst the fast-growing trading community.

While Plus500 already spends heavily on online advertising, the new campaign is its biggest investment to date in building its brand and expanding its audience. The advertising has been developed over the past six months by McCann Tech, the technology-focused agency of McCann Worldwide, and uses Sutherland to convey three important features of Plus500's trading platform: it's trustworthy, easy to use and offers traders useful market insights.

The campaign marks a significant milestone in the growth of Plus500, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2013 and is a member of the FTSE250 index of leading companies. The campaign centres on the idea of "Trading with a Plus," highlighting the market-leading mobile app that helps customers with information and insights, no matter the extent of their trading experience. With educational materials, risk management tools, and 24-hour customer support, Plus500 allows traders to enhance the skills and confidence they need to navigate a wide variety of market conditions.

Kiefer Sutherland said:

"I am excited to be leading the new global campaign for Plus500, one of the world's top financial trading platforms. The team at Plus500 have been great partners to work with, and I had a lot of fun shooting the ad with McCann Tech."

David Zruia, CEO of Plus500, said:

"We're delighted to be working with Kiefer on the launch of our new advertising campaign. We were looking for a globally recognised brand ambassador who is known for playing characters who exude confidence, trust and experience. Kiefer was a natural fit.

"The growth and success of Plus500 in recent years gives the business a great opportunity to support millions of traders. We are expanding globally, have entered the US and Japanese markets, and will continue to broaden the range of products we offer as part of our mission to become a leading multi-asset fintech group."

The commercial will run on television, YouTube and on Plus500's website and social channels. The campaign will also feature on billboards across London, Milan and Sydney.

Plus500 was the fastest-growing trading platform in the UK in 2021[1], and is known for its industry-leading levels of customer satisfaction for services including account funding and withdrawals. In Germany[2] and Spain[3] it is the number one provider of instruments known as contracts-for-difference (CFDs) and has the best-rated mobile app.

Plus500's recent Q1 2022 financial results demonstrate the continued momentum of the business with revenue of $270.9 million, up 68% from $161.1 million in Q4 2021. During the first quarter, the company recorded nearly 34,000 new customers (those making a deposit for the first time), and more than 175,0002 active customers (those who made at least one real-money trade). It also recently announced the acquisition of EZ Invest in Japan and became a full clearing firm member of the CME Group exchanges.

[1] Year on year active trader numbers. Investment Trends 2021 UK Leverage Trading Report

[2] By total number of customer relationships. Investment Trends 2022 Germany Leverage Trading Report

[3] By total number of customer relationships. Investment Trends 2022 Spain Leverage Trading Report

