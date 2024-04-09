KIDRON Capital Assets Announces First Close of Women's Health VC Fund

Untapped Potential, Significant Returns: The first-of-its-kind fund with a presence in Israel, is led by expert female General Partners and targets untapped opportunities in Women's Health across Europe, the USA, and Israel.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the successful first close of KIDRON Capital Assets, marking a significant milestone as the premier venture capital fund dedicated to Women's Health. Led by two female General Partners with profound investment and industry expertise in the HealthTech sector, KIDRON is uniquely positioned at the intersection of groundbreaking healthcare innovation and untapped investment potential. Our primary mission is to generate superb returns for our investors by capitalizing on the extensive, yet often overlooked, opportunities within the women's health sector.

Our investment reach extends across three key geographies—Europe, the USA, and Israel. KIDRON's portfolio encompasses a diverse array of sectors, including medical devices, diagnostics, digital health, therapeutics, and services. This strategic diversity ensures our ability to impact various facets of women's health while driving innovation, positive change, and outstanding returns for our investors.

The fund has made inaugural investments in groundbreaking U.S.-based companies, all poised to generate substantial returns:

Beyond Medicine : Pioneering the longevity space with cutting-edge solutions redefining human health span by targeting mitochondrial health, improving skin rejuvenation and alleviating menopausal symptoms.

: Pioneering the longevity space with cutting-edge solutions redefining human health span by targeting mitochondrial health, improving skin rejuvenation and alleviating menopausal symptoms. Portal : Revolutionizing a $1B market with a simplified, scalable solution for oncology clinics, backed by a proven team with six exits to giants like Medtronic and BD, Portal's approach enhances access to care and quality of life for women facing cancer, signaling strong potential for investor gains.

: Revolutionizing a market with a simplified, scalable solution for oncology clinics, backed by a proven team with six exits to giants like Medtronic and BD, Portal's approach enhances access to care and quality of life for women facing cancer, signaling strong potential for investor gains. Renal Guard: The only clinically validated solution to prevent Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a risk heightened for women during cardiac surgeries. With its CE approval, initial sales and investigation in the US, Renal Guard is redefining standards of care, ensuring women's health and safety during common surgical procedures, while promising substantial returns for investors.

