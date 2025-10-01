Kidney Transplant Market Size to Reach US$ 42.8 Bn by 2033, Driven by Advancements in Therapies and Rising CKD Cases

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global kidney transplant market was valued at US$ 19.20 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 42.81 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. This growth is driven by increasing cases of chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and diabetes-related kidney issues, alongside advancements in immunosuppressive therapy, surgical techniques, and organ preservation.

North America leads the market due to its high prevalence of kidney disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high transplant volumes. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see rapid growth fueled by rising kidney disease prevalence, greater awareness of transplants, and growing healthcare investments.

Rising Cadaveric Allografts, Living Donors & Immunosuppressants Drive Transplant Market Growth

Allografts from deceased donors make up most kidney transplants due to increased availability of organs. Living donor transplants remain essential to address organ shortages. The immunosuppressive therapies segment is growing to improve graft survival and reduce rejection. Supporting products like organ preservation solutions and surgical tools are also key to transplant success.

Innovations focus on extending graft life, improving surgery, and reducing waitlists. Machine perfusion systems like OrganOx Metra and XVIVO Kidney Assist help enhance organ viability. Advances in genomics improve donor-recipient matching, while new immunosuppressive treatments minimize toxicity. Emerging areas include xenotransplantation and bioengineered kidneys, offering hope to alleviate organ shortages globally.

The living donor transplant segment of the transplant type is expected to hold 64.06% of the kidney transplant market

Living donor transplantation is vital in addressing the shortage of deceased donor organs. It enables patients to receive kidneys from healthy donors, often family or close friends, reducing wait times and improving outcomes. With advanced surgical methods like laparoscopic nephrectomy, success rates are higher. Despite challenges like ethical concerns and donor health risks, awareness campaigns actively promote living donor transplants.

North America dominated the global kidney transplant market with the highest share of 40.3% in 2024

North America dominates the kidney transplant market due to its strong transplant infrastructure and established organ donation systems. Specialized centers, advanced surgical techniques, and effective immunosuppressive drugs support high success rates. The National Organ Transplant Act promotes donations, while the high prevalence of kidney diseases and increased awareness further drive market growth.

U.S. Kidney Transplant Market Grows Amid Rising Donations, Strong UNOS Support & High Demand

The U.S. kidney transplant market is growing, supported by an effective organ donation system led by UNOS. In 2023, there were over 6,900 living donor transplants and more than 16,000 deceased donors. Despite this, demand remains high with over 104,000 people needing transplants, including nearly 59,000 on active waiting lists. From January to December 2023, 46,630 transplants were performed from 23,286 donors.

The European kidney transplant market is anticipated to expand in the forecast period

The European kidney transplant market is growing due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, which make up 80% of the EU's disease burden. LUMC is the first in Europe to use reprogrammed stem cells for kidney transplant patients, focusing initially on safety to reduce rejection risks.

In the UK, increasing diabetes cases and an aging population drive transplant demand. As of March 2024, 5,898 patients awaited a kidney, the most needed organ, followed by 639 for liver and 297 for kidney-pancreas transplants.

Asia-Pacific is the global kidney transplant market with a market share of 17.5% in 2024.

The Asia-Pacific kidney transplant market is growing rapidly due to rising chronic kidney disease cases, better healthcare facilities, government support, and increased medical tourism. Higher instances of diabetes, hypertension, and an aging population are driving demand. Public campaigns encourage donor registration, and modern surgical and immunosuppressive methods improve transplant success, strengthening the region's role in the global market.

Key Market Companies in the kidney transplant market

Established players: XVIVO Perfusion AB, Paragonix Technologies, Inc., Waters Medical Systems, Bridge to Life Ltd., Glycorex Transplantation AB, Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Pfizer Inc.

Emerging Companies: Nephrogen, ZeitLife Transplant Innovations, Inc., Neukidney Inc., Diatiro, Revalia Bio

Recent product launches and market developments:

In March 2025, Zydus introduced ANVIMO (Letermovir), a new antiviral drug to prevent Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections in kidney transplant patients, aiming to enhance post-transplant recovery and reduce related risks.

In August 2025, BMI OrganBank earned FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its kidney preservation device, which improves donor organ assessment, preservation quality, and boosts transplant success rates.

