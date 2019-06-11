Kick-Start AI Deployment with Infortrend's EonStor GSi Storage Solution

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) announces the EonStor GSi, a storage solution that empowers enterprises to kick-start Artificial Intelligence (AI) deployments more easily with improved production efficiency, and even develop innovative business models. Industries like surveillance, transportation, healthcare, and retail can benefit from this AI-enabled storage solution.

According to McKinsey's survey, global AI investments have grown from US$26 billion in 2014 to US$38 billion in 2016. Despite this investment boom, AI enterprise applications are still in an infancy stage. Only 20% of the interviewed companies have deployed AI to improve their business, while the rest are still at the testing and pilot run phase.

EonStor GSi storage family is designed specifically for AI-featured functionalities. This storage family accelerates AI deployment by combining compute (GPU and CPU), storage (SAN and NAS), network and cloud in one enclosure. Moreover, Infortrend has made some feature enhancements to the Docker management UI. One of the new features is the App Store, which provides more than 30 applications for users to deploy with just one click. For example, GSi supports popular AI frameworks such as Tensorflow, Caffe2, Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit and more.

In the surveillance industry, intelligent video analytics can be deployed via Docker container image into EonStor GSi to deliver video analytics for searching objects such as human faces, license plates, and specific behaviors. For healthcare applications, EonStor GSi can facilitate medical imaging services such as image diagnostics by AI-driven medical imaging software. As for smart city initiatives such as intelligent transportation and smart retail, EonStor GSi is a perfect platform to deploy and implement AI applications.

"Our plan is to expand the software support coverage in order to provide our enterprise customers an easy and ready-to-use platform, empowering them to gain the advantages and benefits of AI technologies," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit https://www.infortrend.com/

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Infortrend Technology, Inc.