Red Gold from Europe is the campaign promoted by ANICAV - The Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries and co-funded by the European Commission, which aims to educate consumers about the unique benefits of incorporating EU and Italian canned tomatoes into their daily diets.

Harvested at peak quality and processed without artificial additives, canned tomatoes from Italy / Europe are known for their premium flavour and natural goodness. Their long shelf life and ease of use make them perfect for preparing hearty stews, vibrant sauces, and comfort dishes that resonate with Saudi cuisine's love for bold flavours.

To inspire your New Year's feast, here's a simple, flavourful recipe using high-quality EU / Italian canned tomatoes. This dish is rich in flavour, aromatic, and embodies the festive spirit suitable for a special celebration like New Year's Eve.

Saudi-Style Tomato and Chicken Tagine

Ingredients:

2 cans (14 oz each) of diced tomatoes

500g (about 1 lb) chicken thighs or breasts, cut into pieces

1 large onion, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, sliced

2 potatoes, cubed

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1 cinnamon stick (optional)

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and black pepper to taste

fresh cilantro or parsley to garnish

lemon wedges for serving

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large, deep saucepan. Add the chicken pieces and brown them on all sides. Remove and set aside.

In the same pan, add the sliced onions and sauté gently until soft. Add the minced garlic and fry for another minute. Stir in the cumin, paprika, coriander, turmeric, and cinnamon stick. Fry for 1 minute to release the flavours.

Return the chicken to the saucepan. Pour in the canned diced tomatoes with their juices. Add the carrots and potatoes. Cover, bring to a gentle boil and then simmer on low heat for about 40 minutes, until the chicken is cooked and the vegetables are tender.

Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with the chopped cilantro or parsley and serve hot with basmati rice or traditional Arabic bread.

