Kia unveils the all-new Seltos: a bold SUV with a strong presence and maximized user experience

The a ll -new Kia Seltos makes its global debut through an online world premiere themed 'The Protagonist'

Redesigned with authentic SUV styling and practical functionality

Strengthens Kia's SUV lineup, reaffirming its role as a key global model

Empowers users to discover their true selves like a protagonist through a unique experience

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia today unveiled the all-new Kia Seltos, the second generation of its globally successful subcompact SUV. Representing a bold evolution of one of Kia's key models, the new Seltos underscores the brand's design leadership and commitment to delivering refined practicality and advanced usability for modern lifestyles.

As a strategically significant global product, the all-new Kia Seltos has been re-engineered to offer a more confidence-inspiring driving experience and smarter everyday usability. Building on its reputation for value and reliability, the new model combines authentic SUV presence with intelligent technology and enhanced comfort, setting a new benchmark in the subcompact SUV segment.

The Protagonist: mobility for living as your true self

Kia debuted the all-new Kia Seltos through an online world premiere themed "The Protagonist." The brand film presented at the launch portrays three individuals pursuing a new achievement, freedom and deeper connections with loved ones, reflecting how the Seltos empowers drivers to realize their passions and live as the protagonists of their own story.

"The Kia Seltos has always represented best-in-class value, and the next generation model builds on that legacy with an enriched offering that resonates with the diverse passions of our customers. Its expanded global presence and abundant practical and stylish features underline Kia's commitment to meeting diverse mobility needs worldwide." - Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation

The Outstanding SUV: practical yet stylish and confident

The all-new Kia Seltos embodies Kia's vision of a confident and versatile subcompact SUV that blends bold design, intelligent packaging and seamless connectivity. As a core model in Kia's global SUV lineup, Seltos reflects the brand's bold and progressive identity — functional, comfortable and ready for any lifestyle.

Designed for those who value individuality and versatility, the all-new Kia Seltos combines urban agility with family-ready practicality. Improved cabin space and smarter convenience features make daily driving both effortless and enjoyable.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

